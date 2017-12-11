题目描述：

LeetCode 745. Prefix and Suffix Search

Given many words , words[i] has weight i .

Design a class WordFilter that supports one function, WordFilter.f(String prefix, String suffix) . It will return the word with given prefix and suffix with maximum weight. If no word exists, return -1.

Examples:

Input: WordFilter(["apple"]) WordFilter.f("a", "e") // returns 0 WordFilter.f("b", "") // returns -1

Note:

words has length in range [1, 15000] . For each test case, up to words.length queries WordFilter.f may be made. words[i] has length in range [1, 10] . prefix, suffix have lengths in range [0, 10] . words[i] and prefix, suffix queries consist of lowercase letters only.

题目大意：

给定一组单词，按照前缀+后缀查找符合条件的单词的最大索引

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class WordFilter(object): def __init__(self, words): """ :type words: List[str] """ self.map = {} for idx, word in enumerate(words): for x in range(len(word) + 1): prefix = word[:x] for y in range(len(word) + 1): suffix = word[y:] self.map[prefix + '#' + suffix] = idx def f(self, prefix, suffix): """ :type prefix: str :type suffix: str :rtype: int """ return self.map.get(prefix + '#' + suffix, -1)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/11/leetcode-prefix-and-suffix-search/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。