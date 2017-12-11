题目描述：
LeetCode 745. Prefix and Suffix Search
Given many
words,
words[i] has weight
i.
Design a class
WordFilter that supports one function,
WordFilter.f(String prefix, String suffix). It will return the word with given
prefix and
suffix with maximum weight. If no word exists, return -1.
Examples:
Input: WordFilter(["apple"]) WordFilter.f("a", "e") // returns 0 WordFilter.f("b", "") // returns -1
Note:
wordshas length in range
[1, 15000].
- For each test case, up to
words.lengthqueries
WordFilter.fmay be made.
words[i]has length in range
[1, 10].
prefix, suffixhave lengths in range
[0, 10].
words[i]and
prefix, suffixqueries consist of lowercase letters only.
题目大意：
给定一组单词，按照前缀+后缀查找符合条件的单词的最大索引
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
Python代码：
class WordFilter(object):
def __init__(self, words):
"""
:type words: List[str]
"""
self.map = {}
for idx, word in enumerate(words):
for x in range(len(word) + 1):
prefix = word[:x]
for y in range(len(word) + 1):
suffix = word[y:]
self.map[prefix + '#' + suffix] = idx
def f(self, prefix, suffix):
"""
:type prefix: str
:type suffix: str
:rtype: int
"""
return self.map.get(prefix + '#' + suffix, -1)
