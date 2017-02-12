题目描述：

LeetCode 493. Reverse Pairs

Given an array nums , we call (i, j) an important reverse pair if i < j and nums[i] > 2*nums[j] .

You need to return the number of important reverse pairs in the given array.

Example1:

Input: [1,3,2,3,1] Output: 2

Example2:

Input: [2,4,3,5,1] Output: 3

Note:

The length of the given array will not exceed 50,000 . All the numbers in the input array are in the range of 32-bit integer.

题目大意：

给定数组nums，定义所有满足i < j 并且nums[i] > 2 * nums[j]的数对(i, j)为“重要的逆序对”（important reverse pair）。返回其个数。

注意：

数组长度不超过50,000。 所有数字在32位整数范围内。

解题思路：

树状数组 （Binary Indexed Tree / Fenwick Tree）

1. 将原数组所有元素乘以2后得到数组nums2 2. 将nums与nums2合并后进行离散化处理（排序+去重），从实数范围映射到 [1, len(set(nums + nums2))]，记得到的映射为dmap 3. 从右向左遍历nums2，记当前数字为n，统计(0, dmap[n / 2])的区间和，然后对树状数组的dmap[n]位置执行+1操作

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def reversePairs(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ nums2 = [n * 2 for n in nums] dmap = { v : k + 1 for k, v in enumerate(sorted(set(nums + nums2))) } ft = FenwickTree(len(dmap)) ans = 0 for n in nums2[::-1]: ans += ft.sum(dmap[n / 2] - 1) ft.add(dmap[n], 1) return ans class FenwickTree(object): def __init__(self, n): self.n = n self.sums = [0] * (n + 1) def add(self, x, val): while x <= self.n: self.sums[x] += val x += self.lowbit(x) def lowbit(self, x): return x & -x def sum(self, x): res = 0 while x > 0: res += self.sums[x] x -= self.lowbit(x) return res

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/12/leetcode-reverse-pairs/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。