题目描述：
Given an array
nums, we call
(i, j) an important reverse pair if
i < j and
nums[i] > 2*nums[j].
You need to return the number of important reverse pairs in the given array.
Example1:
Input: [1,3,2,3,1] Output: 2
Example2:
Input: [2,4,3,5,1] Output: 3
Note:
- The length of the given array will not exceed
50,000.
- All the numbers in the input array are in the range of 32-bit integer.
题目大意：
给定数组nums，定义所有满足i < j 并且nums[i] > 2 * nums[j]的数对(i, j)为“重要的逆序对”（important reverse pair）。返回其个数。
注意：
- 数组长度不超过50,000。
- 所有数字在32位整数范围内。
解题思路：
树状数组 （Binary Indexed Tree / Fenwick Tree）
1. 将原数组所有元素乘以2后得到数组nums2 2. 将nums与nums2合并后进行离散化处理（排序+去重），从实数范围映射到 [1, len(set(nums + nums2))]，记得到的映射为dmap 3. 从右向左遍历nums2，记当前数字为n，统计(0, dmap[n / 2])的区间和，然后对树状数组的dmap[n]位置执行+1操作
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def reversePairs(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
nums2 = [n * 2 for n in nums]
dmap = { v : k + 1 for k, v in enumerate(sorted(set(nums + nums2))) }
ft = FenwickTree(len(dmap))
ans = 0
for n in nums2[::-1]:
ans += ft.sum(dmap[n / 2] - 1)
ft.add(dmap[n], 1)
return ans
class FenwickTree(object):
def __init__(self, n):
self.n = n
self.sums = [0] * (n + 1)
def add(self, x, val):
while x <= self.n:
self.sums[x] += val
x += self.lowbit(x)
def lowbit(self, x):
return x & -x
def sum(self, x):
res = 0
while x > 0:
res += self.sums[x]
x -= self.lowbit(x)
return res
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/12/leetcode-reverse-pairs/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。