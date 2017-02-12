题目描述：

LeetCode 515. Find Largest Element in Each Row

You need to find the largest value in each row of a binary tree.

Example:

Input: 1 / \ 3 2 / \ \ 5 3 9 Output: [1, 3, 9]

题目大意：

给定二叉树，返回其每一行的最大元素。

解题思路：

二叉树的层次遍历

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def findValueMostElement(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: List[int] """ if not root: return [] qa, ans = [root], [] while qa: maxn = None qb = [] for n in qa: maxn = max(n.val, maxn) if n.left: qb.append(n.left) if n.right: qb.append(n.right) ans.append(maxn) qa = qb return ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/12/leetcode-find-largest-element-in-each-row/

