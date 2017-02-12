题目描述：
LeetCode 515. Find Largest Element in Each Row
You need to find the largest value in each row of a binary tree.
Example:
Input: 1 / \ 3 2 / \ \ 5 3 9 Output: [1, 3, 9]
题目大意：
给定二叉树，返回其每一行的最大元素。
解题思路：
二叉树的层次遍历
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def findValueMostElement(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: List[int]
"""
if not root: return []
qa, ans = [root], []
while qa:
maxn = None
qb = []
for n in qa:
maxn = max(n.val, maxn)
if n.left: qb.append(n.left)
if n.right: qb.append(n.right)
ans.append(maxn)
qa = qb
return ans
