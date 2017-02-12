题目描述：

LeetCode 513. Find Left Most Element

Given a binary tree, find the leftmost value in the last row of the tree.

Example 1:

Input: 2 / \ 1 3 Output: 1

Example 2:

Input: 1 / \ 2 3 / / \ 4 5 6 / 7 Output: 7

Note: You may assume the tree (i.e., the given root node) is not NULL.

题目大意：

给定二叉树，返回末尾行的最左元素。

注意：你可以假设树非空。

解题思路：

二叉树的层次遍历

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def findLeftMostNode(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: int """ qa = [root] while qa: qb = [] for n in qa: if n.left: qb.append(n.left) if n.right: qb.append(n.right) if not qb: return qa[0].val qa = qb return None

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/12/leetcode-find-left-most-element/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。