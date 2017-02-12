题目描述：
LeetCode 513. Find Left Most Element
Given a binary tree, find the leftmost value in the last row of the tree.
Example 1:
Input: 2 / \ 1 3 Output: 1
Example 2:
Input: 1 / \ 2 3 / / \ 4 5 6 / 7 Output: 7
Note: You may assume the tree (i.e., the given root node) is not NULL.
题目大意：
给定二叉树，返回末尾行的最左元素。
注意：你可以假设树非空。
解题思路：
二叉树的层次遍历
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def findLeftMostNode(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: int
"""
qa = [root]
while qa:
qb = []
for n in qa:
if n.left: qb.append(n.left)
if n.right: qb.append(n.right)
if not qb: return qa[0].val
qa = qb
return None
