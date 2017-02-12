题目描述：

LeetCode 504. Base 7

Given an integer, return its base 7 string representation.

Example 1:

Input: 100 Output: "202"

Example 2:

Input: -7 Output: "-10"

Note: The input will be in range of [-1e7, 1e7].

题目大意：

给定一个整数，返回其7进制的字符串。

注意： 输入在范围[-1e7, 1e7]之内。

解题思路：

进制转换

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def convertTo7(self, num): """ :type num: int :rtype: str """ n = abs(num) ans = '' while n: ans += str(n % 7) n /= 7 return ['', '-'][num < 0] + ans[::-1] or '0'

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/12/leetcode-base-7/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。