题目描述：
Given an integer, return its base 7 string representation.
Example 1:
Input: 100 Output: "202"
Example 2:
Input: -7 Output: "-10"
Note: The input will be in range of [-1e7, 1e7].
题目大意：
给定一个整数，返回其7进制的字符串。
注意： 输入在范围[-1e7, 1e7]之内。
解题思路：
进制转换
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def convertTo7(self, num):
"""
:type num: int
:rtype: str
"""
n = abs(num)
ans = ''
while n:
ans += str(n % 7)
n /= 7
return ['', '-'][num < 0] + ans[::-1] or '0'
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/12/leetcode-base-7/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。