[LeetCode]Base 7
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 504. Base 7

Given an integer, return its base 7 string representation.

Example 1:

Input: 100
Output: "202"

Example 2:

Input: -7
Output: "-10"

Note: The input will be in range of [-1e7, 1e7].

题目大意：

给定一个整数，返回其7进制的字符串。

注意： 输入在范围[-1e7, 1e7]之内。

解题思路：

进制转换

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def convertTo7(self, num):
        """
        :type num: int
        :rtype: str
        """
        n = abs(num)
        ans = ''
        while n:
            ans += str(n % 7)
            n /= 7
        return ['', '-'][num < 0] + ans[::-1] or '0'

 

