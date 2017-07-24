题目描述：
LeetCode 646. Maximum Length of Pair Chain
You are given
n pairs of numbers. In every pair, the first number is always smaller than the second number.
Now, we define a pair
(c, d) can follow another pair
(a, b) if and only if
b < c. Chain of pairs can be formed in this fashion.
Given a set of pairs, find the length longest chain which can be formed. You needn't use up all the given pairs. You can select pairs in any order.
Example 1:
Input: [[1,2], [2,3], [3,4]] Output: 2 Explanation: The longest chain is [1,2] -> [3,4]
Note:
- The number of given pairs will be in the range [1, 1000].
题目大意：
给定一组数对，我们定义当且仅当b < c时，(c, d)可以链在(a, b)之后。求可以组成的最长数对链的长度。
解题思路：
数对根据第二个元素进行排序，一趟遍历。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findLongestChain(self, pairs):
"""
:type pairs: List[List[int]]
:rtype: int
"""
pairs.sort(key = lambda x: x[1])
last = [-0x7FFFFFFF, -0x7FFFFFFF]
ans = 0
for p in pairs:
if p[0] > last[1]:
ans += 1
last = p
return ans
