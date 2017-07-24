题目描述：

LeetCode 648. Replace Words

In English, we have a concept called root , which can be followed by some other words to form another longer word - let's call this word successor . For example, the root an , followed by other , which can form another word another .

Now, given a dictionary consisting of many roots and a sentence. You need to replace all the successor in the sentence with the root forming it. If a successor has many roots can form it, replace it with the root with the shortest length.

You need to output the sentence after the replacement.

Example 1:

Input: dict = ["cat", "bat", "rat"] sentence = "the cattle was rattled by the battery" Output: "the cat was rat by the bat"

Note:

The input will only have lower-case letters. 1 <= dict words number <= 1000 1 <= sentence words number <= 1000 1 <= root length <= 100 1 <= sentence words length <= 1000

题目大意：

英文中，以较短的单词为前缀，可以构成较长的单词。此时前缀可以称为“词根”。

给定一组词根字典dict，一个句子sentence。将句中的单词换为字典中出现过的最短词根。

解题思路：

字典树（Trie）

利用词根dict构建字典树trie，遍历sentence中的word，在trie中进行搜索。

Python代码：

class TrieNode: def __init__(self): self.children = dict() self.isWord = False class Trie: def __init__(self): self.root = TrieNode() def insert(self, word): node = self.root for letter in word: child = node.children.get(letter) if child is None: child = TrieNode() node.children[letter] = child node = child node.isWord = True def search(self, word): ans = '' node = self.root for letter in word: node = node.children.get(letter) if node is None: break ans += letter if node.isWord: return ans return word class Solution(object): def replaceWords(self, dict, sentence): """ :type dict: List[str] :type sentence: str :rtype: str """ trie = Trie() for word in dict: trie.insert(word) ans = [] for word in sentence.split(): ans.append(trie.search(word)) return ' '.join(ans)

