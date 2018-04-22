题目描述：

LeetCode 820. Short Encoding of Words

Given a list of words, we may encode it by writing a reference string S and a list of indexes A .

For example, if the list of words is ["time", "me", "bell"] , we can write it as S = "time#bell#" and indexes = [0, 2, 5] .

Then for each index, we will recover the word by reading from the reference string from that index until we reach a "#" character.

What is the length of the shortest reference string S possible that encodes the given words?

Example:

Input: words = ["time", "me", "bell"] Output: 10 Explanation: S = "time#bell#" and indexes = [0, 2, 5].

Note:

1 <= words.length <= 2000. 1 <= words[i].length <= 7. Each word has only lowercase letters.

题目大意：

给定一组词words，将词语表示成word1#word2#...wordn的形式S。

对于任意词word，都可以找到一个下标i，使得在S中从i开始到最近的#之间的部分与word相等。

求S的最小长度。

解题思路：

解法I 排序

将words中的单词逐一翻转后排序

遍历words，记上一个单词为last，当前单词为word

如果word不以last开始，则将len(last) + 1累计至答案

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def minimumLengthEncoding(self, words): """ :type words: List[str] :rtype: int """ words = sorted(word[::-1] for word in set(words)) ans = 0 last = '' for word in words + ['']: if not word.startswith(last): ans += len(last) + 1 last = word return ans

解法II 字典树

将word倒序后，插入字典树trie

层次遍历trie，将叶子节点的深度累加即为答案

Python代码：

class TrieNode: def __init__(self): self.children = dict() class Trie: def __init__(self): self.root = TrieNode() def insert(self, word): node = self.root for letter in word: child = node.children.get(letter) if child is None: child = TrieNode() node.children[letter] = child node = child def levelOrderTraverse(self): ans = level = 0 q = [self.root] while q: q0 = [] level += 1 for node in q: if not node.children: ans += level else: q0 += list(node.children.values()) q = q0 return ans class Solution(object): def minimumLengthEncoding(self, words): """ :type words: List[str] :rtype: int """ words = set(words) trie = Trie() for word in words: trie.insert(word[::-1]) return trie.levelOrderTraverse()

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/22/leetcode-short-encoding-of-words/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。