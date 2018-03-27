[LeetCode]Unique Morse Code Words
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 804. Unique Morse Code Words

International Morse Code defines a standard encoding where each letter is mapped to a series of dots and dashes, as follows: "a" maps to ".-", "b" maps to "-...", "c" maps to "-.-.", and so on.

For convenience, the full table for the 26 letters of the English alphabet is given below:

[".-","-...","-.-.","-..",".","..-.","--.","....","..",".---","-.-",".-..","--","-.","---",".--.","--.-",".-.","...","-","..-","...-",".--","-..-","-.--","--.."]

Now, given a list of words, each word can be written as a concatenation of the Morse code of each letter. For example, "cab" can be written as "-.-.-....-", (which is the concatenation "-.-." + "-..." + ".-"). We'll call such a concatenation, the transformation of a word.

Return the number of different transformations among all words we have.

Example:
Input: words = ["gin", "zen", "gig", "msg"]
Output: 2
Explanation: 
The transformation of each word is:
"gin" -> "--...-."
"zen" -> "--...-."
"gig" -> "--...--."
"msg" -> "--...--."

There are 2 different transformations, "--...-." and "--...--.".

Note:

  • The length of words will be at most 100.
  • Each words[i] will have length in range [1, 12].
  • words[i] will only consist of lowercase letters.

题目大意：

给定二十六个字母的莫尔斯编码。

规定一组词，将这些词转化为莫尔斯编码。

求得到的不同莫尔斯编码的个数。

解题思路：

Map + Set

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def uniqueMorseRepresentations(self, words):
        """
        :type words: List[str]
        :rtype: int
        """
        morse = [".-","-...","-.-.","-..",".","..-.","--.","....","..",".---","-.-",".-..",
        "--","-.","---",".--.","--.-",".-.","...","-","..-","...-",".--","-..-","-.--","--.."]
        mdict = {c : m for c, m in zip(string.lowercase, morse)}
        return len(set(''.join(map(mdict.get, w)) for w in words))

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/03/27/leetcode-unique-morse-code-words/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论