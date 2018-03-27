题目描述：
LeetCode 804. Unique Morse Code Words
International Morse Code defines a standard encoding where each letter is mapped to a series of dots and dashes, as follows:
"a" maps to
".-",
"b" maps to
"-...",
"c" maps to
"-.-.", and so on.
For convenience, the full table for the 26 letters of the English alphabet is given below:
[".-","-...","-.-.","-..",".","..-.","--.","....","..",".---","-.-",".-..","--","-.","---",".--.","--.-",".-.","...","-","..-","...-",".--","-..-","-.--","--.."]
Now, given a list of words, each word can be written as a concatenation of the Morse code of each letter. For example, "cab" can be written as "-.-.-....-", (which is the concatenation "-.-." + "-..." + ".-"). We'll call such a concatenation, the transformation of a word.
Return the number of different transformations among all words we have.
Example: Input: words = ["gin", "zen", "gig", "msg"] Output: 2 Explanation: The transformation of each word is: "gin" -> "--...-." "zen" -> "--...-." "gig" -> "--...--." "msg" -> "--...--." There are 2 different transformations, "--...-." and "--...--.".
Note:
- The length of
wordswill be at most
100.
- Each
words[i]will have length in range
[1, 12].
words[i]will only consist of lowercase letters.
题目大意：
给定二十六个字母的莫尔斯编码。
规定一组词，将这些词转化为莫尔斯编码。
求得到的不同莫尔斯编码的个数。
解题思路：
Map + Set
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def uniqueMorseRepresentations(self, words):
"""
:type words: List[str]
:rtype: int
"""
morse = [".-","-...","-.-.","-..",".","..-.","--.","....","..",".---","-.-",".-..",
"--","-.","---",".--.","--.-",".-.","...","-","..-","...-",".--","-..-","-.--","--.."]
mdict = {c : m for c, m in zip(string.lowercase, morse)}
return len(set(''.join(map(mdict.get, w)) for w in words))
