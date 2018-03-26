题目描述：
LeetCode 806. Number of Lines To Write String
We are to write the letters of a given string
S, from left to right into lines. Each line has maximum width 100 units, and if writing a letter would cause the width of the line to exceed 100 units, it is written on the next line. We are given an array
widths, an array where widths[0] is the width of 'a', widths[1] is the width of 'b', ..., and widths[25] is the width of 'z'.
Now answer two questions: how many lines have at least one character from
S, and what is the width used by the last such line? Return your answer as an integer list of length 2.
Example : Input: widths = [10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10] S = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz" Output: [3, 60] Explanation: All letters have the same length of 10. To write all 26 letters, we need two full lines and one line with 60 units.
Example : Input: widths = [4,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10] S = "bbbcccdddaaa" Output: [2, 4] Explanation: All letters except 'a' have the same length of 10, and "bbbcccdddaa" will cover 9 * 10 + 2 * 4 = 98 units. For the last 'a', it is written on the second line because there is only 2 units left in the first line. So the answer is 2 lines, plus 4 units in the second line.
Note:
- The length of
Swill be in the range [1, 1000].
Swill only contain lowercase letters.
widthsis an array of length
26.
widths[i]will be in the range of
[2, 10].
题目大意：
给定一组字母的宽度widths，和一组字母S。
信纸的宽度为100，求写出S的字母所需的行数，以及最后一行的字母数。
解题思路：
模拟题
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def numberOfLines(self, widths, S):
"""
:type widths: List[int]
:type S: str
:rtype: List[int]
"""
lines = cnt = 0
for c in S:
lc = widths[ord(c) - ord('a')]
if cnt + lc > 100:
lines += 1
cnt = lc
else:
cnt += lc
return [lines + (cnt > 0), cnt]
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/03/26/leetcode-number-of-lines-to-write-string/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。