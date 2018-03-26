题目描述：

LeetCode 806. Number of Lines To Write String

We are to write the letters of a given string S , from left to right into lines. Each line has maximum width 100 units, and if writing a letter would cause the width of the line to exceed 100 units, it is written on the next line. We are given an array widths , an array where widths[0] is the width of 'a', widths[1] is the width of 'b', ..., and widths[25] is the width of 'z'.

Now answer two questions: how many lines have at least one character from S , and what is the width used by the last such line? Return your answer as an integer list of length 2.

Example : Input: widths = [10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10] S = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz" Output: [3, 60] Explanation: All letters have the same length of 10. To write all 26 letters, we need two full lines and one line with 60 units.

Example : Input: widths = [4,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10] S = "bbbcccdddaaa" Output: [2, 4] Explanation: All letters except 'a' have the same length of 10, and "bbbcccdddaa" will cover 9 * 10 + 2 * 4 = 98 units. For the last 'a', it is written on the second line because there is only 2 units left in the first line. So the answer is 2 lines, plus 4 units in the second line.

Note:

The length of S will be in the range [1, 1000].

S will only contain lowercase letters.

widths is an array of length 26.

widths[i] will be in the range of [2, 10].

题目大意：

给定一组字母的宽度widths，和一组字母S。

信纸的宽度为100，求写出S的字母所需的行数，以及最后一行的字母数。

解题思路：

模拟题

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numberOfLines(self, widths, S): """ :type widths: List[int] :type S: str :rtype: List[int] """ lines = cnt = 0 for c in S: lc = widths[ord(c) - ord('a')] if cnt + lc > 100: lines += 1 cnt = lc else: cnt += lc return [lines + (cnt > 0), cnt]

