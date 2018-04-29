题目描述：

LeetCode 824. Goat Latin

A sentence S is given, composed of words separated by spaces. Each word consists of lowercase and uppercase letters only.

We would like to convert the sentence to "Goat Latin" (a made-up language similar to Pig Latin.)

The rules of Goat Latin are as follows:

If a word begins with a vowel (a, e, i, o, or u), append "ma" to the end of the word.

For example, the word 'apple' becomes 'applema'.



to the end of the word. For example, the word 'apple' becomes 'applema'. If a word begins with a consonant (i.e. not a vowel), remove the first letter and append it to the end, then add "ma" .

For example, the word "goat" becomes "oatgma" .



. For example, the word becomes . Add one letter 'a' to the end of each word per its word index in the sentence, starting with 1.

For example, the first word gets "a" added to the end, the second word gets "aa" added to the end and so on.

Return the final sentence representing the conversion from S to Goat Latin.

Example 1:

Input: "I speak Goat Latin" Output: "Imaa peaksmaaa oatGmaaaa atinLmaaaaa"

Example 2:

Input: "The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog" Output: "heTmaa uickqmaaa rownbmaaaa oxfmaaaaa umpedjmaaaaaa overmaaaaaaa hetmaaaaaaaa azylmaaaaaaaaa ogdmaaaaaaaaaa"

Notes:

S contains only uppercase, lowercase and spaces. Exactly one space between each word.

contains only uppercase, lowercase and spaces. Exactly one space between each word. 1 <= S.length <= 100 .

题目大意：

将句子S中的单词按照如下规则进行转换：

如果单词首字母是元音，在单词末尾添加ma 否则，将单词首字母移动至末尾，并添加ma 对于第i个单词，在其末尾添加i个a

解题思路：

字符串模拟

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def toGoatLatin(self, S): """ :type S: str :rtype: str """ ans = [] for idx, word in enumerate(S.split()): latin = word if word[0].lower() not in 'aeiou': latin = word[1:] + word[0] latin += 'ma' + 'a' * (idx + 1) ans.append(latin) return ' '.join(ans)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/29/leetcode-goat-latin/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。