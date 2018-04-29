题目描述：
LeetCode 825. Friends Of Appropriate Ages
Some people will make friend requests. The list of their ages is given and
ages[i] is the age of the ith person.
Person A will NOT friend request person B (B != A) if any of the following conditions are true:
age[B] <= 0.5 * age[A] + 7
age[B] > age[A]
age[B] > 100 && age[A] < 100
Otherwise, A will friend request B.
Note that if A requests B, B does not necessarily request A. Also, people will not friend request themselves.
How many total friend requests are made?
Example 1:
Input: [16,16] Output: 2 Explanation: 2 people friend request each other.
Example 2:
Input: [16,17,18] Output: 2 Explanation: Friend requests are made 17 -> 16, 18 -> 17.
Example 3:
Input: [20,30,100,110,120] Output: Explanation: Friend requests are made 110 -> 100, 120 -> 110, 120 -> 100.
Notes:
1 <= ages.length <= 20000.
1 <= ages[i] <= 120.
题目大意：
给定一组人的年龄，尝试为每个人匹配朋友，规则如下。
如果出现下列情况之一，则A和B不可以成为朋友：
age[B] <= 0.5 * age[A] + 7 age[B] > age[A] age[B] > 100 && age[A] < 100
求最多可以匹配多少组朋友关系
解题思路：
观察题设条件 1 <= ages[i] <= 120，年龄的范围很小
统计每一个年龄的人数
遍历每个人，统计符合其年龄条件约束的人数之和
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def numFriendRequests(self, ages):
"""
:type ages: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
cnt = collections.Counter(ages)
ans = 0
for age in ages:
cnt[age] -= 1
left, right = age / 2 + 8, age
ans += sum(cnt[age] for age in range(left, right + 1))
cnt[age] += 1
return ans
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/29/leetcode-friends-of-appropriate-ages/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。