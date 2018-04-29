题目描述：

LeetCode 825. Friends Of Appropriate Ages

Some people will make friend requests. The list of their ages is given and ages[i] is the age of the ith person.

Person A will NOT friend request person B (B != A) if any of the following conditions are true:

age[B] <= 0.5 * age[A] + 7

age[B] > age[A]

age[B] > 100 && age[A] < 100

Otherwise, A will friend request B.

Note that if A requests B, B does not necessarily request A. Also, people will not friend request themselves.

How many total friend requests are made?

Example 1:

Input: [16,16] Output: 2 Explanation: 2 people friend request each other.

Example 2:

Input: [16,17,18] Output: 2 Explanation: Friend requests are made 17 -> 16, 18 -> 17.

Example 3:

Input: [20,30,100,110,120] Output: Explanation: Friend requests are made 110 -> 100, 120 -> 110, 120 -> 100.

Notes:

1 <= ages.length <= 20000 .

. 1 <= ages[i] <= 120 .

题目大意：

给定一组人的年龄，尝试为每个人匹配朋友，规则如下。

如果出现下列情况之一，则A和B不可以成为朋友：

age[B] <= 0.5 * age[A] + 7 age[B] > age[A] age[B] > 100 && age[A] < 100

求最多可以匹配多少组朋友关系

解题思路：

观察题设条件 1 <= ages[i] <= 120，年龄的范围很小

统计每一个年龄的人数

遍历每个人，统计符合其年龄条件约束的人数之和

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numFriendRequests(self, ages): """ :type ages: List[int] :rtype: int """ cnt = collections.Counter(ages) ans = 0 for age in ages: cnt[age] -= 1 left, right = age / 2 + 8, age ans += sum(cnt[age] for age in range(left, right + 1)) cnt[age] += 1 return ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/29/leetcode-friends-of-appropriate-ages/

