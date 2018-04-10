题目描述：
We have a list of bus routes. Each
routes[i] is a bus route that the i-th bus repeats forever. For example if
routes[0] = [1, 5, 7], this means that the first bus (0-th indexed) travels in the sequence 1->5->7->1->5->7->1->... forever.
We start at bus stop
S (initially not on a bus), and we want to go to bus stop
T. Travelling by buses only, what is the least number of buses we must take to reach our destination? Return -1 if it is not possible.
Example: Input: routes = [[1, 2, 7], [3, 6, 7]] S = 1 T = 6 Output: 2 Explanation: The best strategy is take the first bus to the bus stop 7, then take the second bus to the bus stop 6.
Note:
1 <= routes.length <= 500.
1 <= routes[i].length <= 500.
0 <= routes[i][j] < 10 ^ 6.
题目大意：
给定一组公交车的行进路线routes，以及公交车站S和T。
求从S到达T最少需要乘坐多少辆车。
解题思路：
广度优先搜索（BFS）
根据车站对公交车进行分组，记为stopBuses 构造字典busNexts，记录每一个公交车的相邻公交车 初始将stopBuses[S]的所有公交车加入队列，执行BFS即可。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def numBusesToDestination(self, routes, S, T):
"""
:type routes: List[List[int]]
:type S: int
:type T: int
:rtype: int
"""
busNexts = collections.defaultdict(set)
stopBuses = collections.defaultdict(set)
for bus, stops in enumerate(routes):
for stop in stops:
stopBuses[stop].add(bus)
for buses in stopBuses.values():
for bus in buses:
busNexts[bus] |= set(buses)
q = stopBuses[S]
vset = set(q)
ans = 0
found = False
while q and not found:
q0 = []
for s in q:
if s in stopBuses[T]:
found = True
break
for n in busNexts[s]:
if n not in vset:
q0.append(n)
vset.add(n)
q = q0
ans += 1
return 0 if S == T else ans if found else -1
