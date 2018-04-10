题目描述：

LeetCode 815. Bus Routes

We have a list of bus routes. Each routes[i] is a bus route that the i-th bus repeats forever. For example if routes[0] = [1, 5, 7] , this means that the first bus (0-th indexed) travels in the sequence 1->5->7->1->5->7->1->... forever.

We start at bus stop S (initially not on a bus), and we want to go to bus stop T . Travelling by buses only, what is the least number of buses we must take to reach our destination? Return -1 if it is not possible.

Example: Input: routes = [[1, 2, 7], [3, 6, 7]] S = 1 T = 6 Output: 2 Explanation: The best strategy is take the first bus to the bus stop 7, then take the second bus to the bus stop 6.

Note:

1 <= routes.length <= 500 .

. 1 <= routes[i].length <= 500 .

. 0 <= routes[i][j] < 10 ^ 6 .

题目大意：

给定一组公交车的行进路线routes，以及公交车站S和T。

求从S到达T最少需要乘坐多少辆车。

解题思路：

广度优先搜索（BFS）

根据车站对公交车进行分组，记为stopBuses 构造字典busNexts，记录每一个公交车的相邻公交车 初始将stopBuses[S]的所有公交车加入队列，执行BFS即可。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numBusesToDestination(self, routes, S, T): """ :type routes: List[List[int]] :type S: int :type T: int :rtype: int """ busNexts = collections.defaultdict(set) stopBuses = collections.defaultdict(set) for bus, stops in enumerate(routes): for stop in stops: stopBuses[stop].add(bus) for buses in stopBuses.values(): for bus in buses: busNexts[bus] |= set(buses) q = stopBuses[S] vset = set(q) ans = 0 found = False while q and not found: q0 = [] for s in q: if s in stopBuses[T]: found = True break for n in busNexts[s]: if n not in vset: q0.append(n) vset.add(n) q = q0 ans += 1 return 0 if S == T else ans if found else -1

