题目描述：

LeetCode 498. Diagonal Traverse

Given a matrix of M x N elements (M rows, N columns), return all elements of the matrix in diagonal order.

Example 1:

Input: [ [ 1, 2, 3 ], [ 4, 5, 6 ], [ 7, 8, 9 ] ] Output: [1,2,4,7,5,3,6,8,9] Explanation:

Note:

The total number of elements of the given matrix will not exceed 10,000.

题目大意：

给定一个M行N列矩阵，用对角顺序返回矩阵的所有元素。

注意：

矩阵元素个数不超过10,000。

解题思路：

初始对角线方向为右上方（偏移量：行-1, 列+1），遇到边界时转向左下方（偏移量：行+1, 列-1）

对于边界的处理：

向右上方移动遇到上边界时，若未达到右边界，则向右移动（偏移量：行+0，列+1），否则向下移动（偏移量：行+1，列+0） 向左下方移动遇到左边界时，若未达到下边界，则向下移动（偏移量：行+1，列+0），否则向右移动（偏移量：行+0，列+1）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findDiagonalOrder(self, matrix): """ :type matrix: List[List[int]] :rtype: List[int] """ if not matrix: return [] i, j, k = 0, 0, 1 w, h = len(matrix), len(matrix[0]) ans = [] for x in range(w * h): ans.append(matrix[i][j]) if k > 0: di, dj = i - 1, j + 1 else: di, dj = i + 1, j - 1 if 0 <= di < w and 0 <= dj < h: i, j = di, dj else: if k > 0: if j + 1 < h: j += 1 else: i += 1 else: if i + 1 < w: i += 1 else: j += 1 k *= -1 return ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/05/leetcode-diagonal-traverse/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。