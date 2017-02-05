题目描述：
LeetCode 498. Diagonal Traverse
Given a matrix of M x N elements (M rows, N columns), return all elements of the matrix in diagonal order.
Example 1:
Input: [ [ 1, 2, 3 ], [ 4, 5, 6 ], [ 7, 8, 9 ] ] Output: [1,2,4,7,5,3,6,8,9] Explanation:
Note:
- The total number of elements of the given matrix will not exceed 10,000.
题目大意：
给定一个M行N列矩阵，用对角顺序返回矩阵的所有元素。
注意：
矩阵元素个数不超过10,000。
解题思路：
初始对角线方向为右上方（偏移量：行-1, 列+1），遇到边界时转向左下方（偏移量：行+1, 列-1）
对于边界的处理：
向右上方移动遇到上边界时，若未达到右边界，则向右移动（偏移量：行+0，列+1），否则向下移动（偏移量：行+1，列+0） 向左下方移动遇到左边界时，若未达到下边界，则向下移动（偏移量：行+1，列+0），否则向右移动（偏移量：行+0，列+1）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findDiagonalOrder(self, matrix):
"""
:type matrix: List[List[int]]
:rtype: List[int]
"""
if not matrix: return []
i, j, k = 0, 0, 1
w, h = len(matrix), len(matrix[0])
ans = []
for x in range(w * h):
ans.append(matrix[i][j])
if k > 0:
di, dj = i - 1, j + 1
else:
di, dj = i + 1, j - 1
if 0 <= di < w and 0 <= dj < h:
i, j = di, dj
else:
if k > 0:
if j + 1 < h:
j += 1
else:
i += 1
else:
if i + 1 < w:
i += 1
else:
j += 1
k *= -1
return ans
