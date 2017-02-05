题目描述：

LeetCode 503. Next Greater Element II

Given a circular array (the next element of the last element is the first element of the array), print the Next Greater Number for every element. The Next Greater Number of a number x is the first greater number to its traversing-order next in the array, which means you could search circularly to find its next greater number. If it doesn't exist, output -1 for this number.

Example 1:

Input: [1,2,1]

Output: [2,-1,2]

Explanation: The first 1's next greater number is 2;

The number 2 can't find next greater number;

The second 1's next greater number needs to search circularly, which is also 2.

Note: The length of given array won't exceed 10000.

题目大意：

给定一个循环数组（末尾元素的下一个元素为起始元素），输出每一个元素的下一个更大的数字（Next Greater Number）。Next Greater Number是指位于某元素右侧，大于该元素，且距离最近的元素。如果不存在这样的元素，则输出-1。

注意：给定数组长度不超过10000。

解题思路：

解法I 栈（Stack）

时间复杂度O(n)

参考LeetCode Discuss：

https://discuss.leetcode.com/topic/77923/java-10-lines-and-c-12-lines-linear-time-complexity-o-n-with-explanation

解法参照LeetCode 496. Next Greater Element I

对于循环数组的处理，将nums数组遍历两次，下标对len(nums)取模

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def nextGreaterElements(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: List[int] """ stack = [] size = len(nums) ans = [-1] * size for x in range(size * 2): i = x % size while stack and nums[stack[-1]] < nums[i]: ans[stack.pop()] = nums[i] stack.append(i) return ans

解法II 朴素解法

时间复杂度O(n ^ 2)

Java代码：

public class Solution { public int[] nextGreaterElements(int[] nums) { int size = nums.length; int[] ans = new int[size]; Arrays.fill(ans, -1); for (int i = 0; i < size; i++) { for (int j = i + 1; j % size != i; j++) { if (nums[j % size] > nums[i]) { ans[i] = nums[j % size]; break; } } } return ans; } }

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/05/leetcode-next-greater-element-ii/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。