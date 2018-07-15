题目描述：

LeetCode 871. Minimum Number of Refueling Stops

A car travels from a starting position to a destination which is target miles east of the starting position.

Along the way, there are gas stations. Each station[i] represents a gas station that is station[i][0] miles east of the starting position, and has station[i][1] liters of gas.

The car starts with an infinite tank of gas, which initially has startFuel liters of fuel in it. It uses 1 liter of gas per 1 mile that it drives.

When the car reaches a gas station, it may stop and refuel, transferring all the gas from the station into the car.

What is the least number of refueling stops the car must make in order to reach its destination? If it cannot reach the destination, return -1 .

Note that if the car reaches a gas station with 0 fuel left, the car can still refuel there. If the car reaches the destination with 0 fuel left, it is still considered to have arrived.

Example 1: Input: target = 1 , startFuel = 1 , stations = [] Output: 0 Explanation: We can reach the target without refueling. Example 2: Input: target = 100 , startFuel = 1 , stations = [[10,100]] Output: -1 Explanation: We can't reach the target (or even the first gas station). Example 3: Input: target = 100 , startFuel = 10 , stations = [[10,60],[20,30],[30,30],[60,40]] Output: 2 Explanation: We start with 10 liters of fuel. We drive to position 10, expending 10 liters of fuel. We refuel from 0 liters to 60 liters of gas. Then, we drive from position 10 to position 60 (expending 50 liters of fuel), and refuel from 10 liters to 50 liters of gas. We then drive to and reach the target. We made 2 refueling stops along the way, so we return 2. Note: 1 <= target, startFuel, stations[i][1] <= 10^9 0 <= stations.length <= 500 0 < stations[0][0] < stations[1][0] < ... < stations[stations.length-1][0] < target 题目大意： 邮箱容量无限的小车从X轴原点出发向target行驶，初始油量为startFuel，每行驶1个距离单位耗油1L。 途中有若干加油站，记为stations，由二元组(loc, fuel)表示，分别为加油站的位置和油量。 小车每经停一个加油站就可以获得加油站的所有油料。 求小车到达目标位置最少经停多少个加油站，若无法抵达，则返回-1。 解题思路： 解法I 动态规划（Dynamic Programming） 时间复杂度 O(N^2) N为加油站的个数 dp[i][j]表示到达第i个加油站，经停j次时的最大油量 状态转移方程： dp[i][j] = max(dp[i][j], dp[i - 1][j] - loc[i] + loc[i - 1]) dp[i][j + 1] = max(dp[i][j + 1], dp[i - 1][j] - loc[i] + loc[i - 1] + fuel[i]) Python代码： class Solution(object): def minRefuelStops(self, target, startFuel, stations): """ :type target: int :type startFuel: int :type stations: List[List[int]] :rtype: int """ INF = 10**20 stations.append([target, 0]) dp = {0 : startFuel} last = 0 for idx, (loc, fuel) in enumerate(stations): ndp = {} for dstop, dfuel in dp.items(): dloc = loc - last nfuel = dfuel - dloc if dfuel >= dloc: ndp[dstop] = max(ndp.get(dstop, 0), nfuel) ndp[dstop + 1] = max(ndp.get(dstop + 1, 0), nfuel + fuel) last = loc dp = ndp return min(dp.keys() or [-1]) 解法II 优先队列（Priority Queue） 时间复杂度 O(N * log N) N为加油站的个数 优先队列pq（大顶堆）维护当前油量可以抵达的所有加油站。 油量不足以到达下一个加油站时，从pq中弹出堆顶，并令计数器+1 Java代码： class Solution { public int minRefuelStops(int target, int startFuel, int[][] stations) { PriorityQueue<Integer> pq = new PriorityQueue<>(Collections.reverseOrder()); int loc = 0, stop = 0, fuel = startFuel; for (int[] st : stations) { if (fuel + loc >= target) { return stop; } int sloc = st[0], sfuel = st[1]; while (!pq.isEmpty() && fuel < sloc - loc) { fuel += pq.poll(); stop += 1; } if (fuel < sloc - loc) { return -1; } fuel -= sloc - loc; pq.add(sfuel); loc = sloc; } while (!pq.isEmpty() && fuel < target - loc) { fuel += -pq.poll(); stop += 1; } return fuel < target - loc ? -1 : stop; } }

