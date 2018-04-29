题目描述：
LeetCode 826. Most Profit Assigning Work
We have jobs:
difficulty[i] is the difficulty of the
ith job, and
profit[i] is the profit of the
ith job.
Now we have some workers.
worker[i] is the ability of the
ith worker, which means that this worker can only complete a job with difficulty at most
worker[i].
Every worker can be assigned at most one job, but one job can be completed multiple times.
For example, if 3 people attempt the same job that pays $1, then the total profit will be $3. If a worker cannot complete any job, his profit is $0.
What is the most profit we can make?
Example 1:
Input: difficulty = [2,4,6,8,10], profit = [10,20,30,40,50], worker = [4,5,6,7] Output: 100 Explanation: Workers are assigned jobs of difficulty [4,4,6,6] and they get profit of [20,20,30,30] seperately.
Notes:
1 <= difficulty.length = profit.length <= 10000
1 <= worker.length <= 10000
difficulty[i], profit[i], worker[i]are in range
[1, 10^5]
题目大意：
给定一组任务的难度difficulty及其收益profit，有一组工人最多可以处理难度为worker的任务。
每一个任务可以执行多次，每一个工人只能执行一个任务，求最大总收益。
解题思路：
贪心（Greedy Algorithm）
每个工人都选择不大于其难度上限的最大收益的任务
问题即转化为求范围内的最大值
Python代码:
class Solution(object):
def maxProfitAssignment(self, difficulty, profit, worker):
"""
:type difficulty: List[int]
:type profit: List[int]
:type worker: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
diffPro = collections.defaultdict(int)
for diff, pro in zip(difficulty, profit):
diffPro[diff] = max(diffPro[diff], pro)
maxVal = 0
for x in range(min(difficulty + worker), max(difficulty + worker) + 1):
diffPro[x] = max(diffPro[x], maxVal)
maxVal = max(diffPro[x], maxVal)
return sum(diffPro[w] for w in worker)
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/29/leetcode-most-profit-assigning-work/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。