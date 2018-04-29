题目描述：

LeetCode 826. Most Profit Assigning Work

We have jobs: difficulty[i] is the difficulty of the i th job, and profit[i] is the profit of the i th job.

Now we have some workers. worker[i] is the ability of the i th worker, which means that this worker can only complete a job with difficulty at most worker[i] .

Every worker can be assigned at most one job, but one job can be completed multiple times.

For example, if 3 people attempt the same job that pays $1, then the total profit will be $3. If a worker cannot complete any job, his profit is $0.

What is the most profit we can make?

Example 1:

Input: difficulty = [2,4,6,8,10], profit = [10,20,30,40,50], worker = [4,5,6,7] Output: 100 Explanation: Workers are assigned jobs of difficulty [4,4,6,6] and they get profit of [20,20,30,30] seperately.

Notes:

1 <= difficulty.length = profit.length <= 10000

1 <= worker.length <= 10000

difficulty[i], profit[i], worker[i] are in range [1, 10^5]

题目大意：

给定一组任务的难度difficulty及其收益profit，有一组工人最多可以处理难度为worker的任务。

每一个任务可以执行多次，每一个工人只能执行一个任务，求最大总收益。

解题思路：

贪心（Greedy Algorithm）

每个工人都选择不大于其难度上限的最大收益的任务

问题即转化为求范围内的最大值

Python代码:

class Solution(object): def maxProfitAssignment(self, difficulty, profit, worker): """ :type difficulty: List[int] :type profit: List[int] :type worker: List[int] :rtype: int """ diffPro = collections.defaultdict(int) for diff, pro in zip(difficulty, profit): diffPro[diff] = max(diffPro[diff], pro) maxVal = 0 for x in range(min(difficulty + worker), max(difficulty + worker) + 1): diffPro[x] = max(diffPro[x], maxVal) maxVal = max(diffPro[x], maxVal) return sum(diffPro[w] for w in worker)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/29/leetcode-most-profit-assigning-work/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。