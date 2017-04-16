题目描述：
LeetCode 555. Split Assembled Strings
Given a list of strings, you could assemble these strings together into a loop. Among all the possible loops, you need to find the lexicographically biggest string after cutting and making one breakpoint of the loop, which will make a looped string into a regular one.
So, to find the lexicographically biggest string, you need to experience two phases:
- Assemble all the strings into a loop, where you can reverse some strings or not and connect them in the same order as given.
- Cut and make one breakpoint in any place of the loop, which will make a looped string into a regular string starting from the character at the cutting point.
And your job is to find the lexicographically biggest one among all the regular strings.
Example:
Input: "abc", "xyz" Output: "zyxcba" Explanation: You can get the looped string "-abcxyz-", "-abczyx-", "-cbaxyz-", "-cbazyx-", where '-' represents the looped status. The answer string came from the third looped one, where you could cut from the middle and get "zyxcba".
Note:
- The input strings will only contain lowercase letters.
- The total length of all the strings will not over 1000.
题目大意：
给定一组字符串，其中每个字符串可以逆置，将字符串按照原始顺序拼接组成一个环，从中选择一个位置切开。
求得到的字符串中字典序最大的字符串。
注意：
- 输入字符串只包含小写字母
- 字符串总长度不超过1000
解题思路：
字符串处理
遍历strs中的字符串，若逆置后的字典序较大，则将其逆置 枚举字符串st，记下标为i，st左右两侧的字符串分别为left, right 在st中枚举起点j，则s[j:] + right + left + s[:j]为环形字符串从j处切割得到的新字符串 需要注意的是在枚举st时，需要同时判断st与st的逆置
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def splitLoopedString(self, strs):
"""
:type strs: List[str]
:rtype: str
"""
strs = [max(s, s[::-1]) for s in strs]
ans = ''
for i, st in enumerate(strs):
left, right = ''.join(strs[:i]), ''.join(strs[i+1:])
for s in (st, st[::-1]):
for j in range(len(s)):
ans = max(ans, s[j:] + right + left + s[:j])
return ans
