题目描述：
LeetCode 667. Beautiful Arrangement II
Given two integers
n and
k, you need to construct a list which contains
n different positive integers ranging from
1 to
n and obeys the following requirement:
Suppose this list is [a1, a2, a3, ... , an], then the list [|a1 - a2|, |a2 - a3|, |a3 - a4|, ... , |an-1 - an|] has exactly
k distinct integers.
If there are multiple answers, print any of them.
Example 1:
Input: n = 3, k = 1 Output: [1, 2, 3] Explanation: The [1, 2, 3] has three different positive integers ranging from 1 to 3, and the [1, 1] has exactly 1 distinct integer: 1.
Example 2:
Input: n = 3, k = 2 Output: [1, 3, 2] Explanation: The [1, 3, 2] has three different positive integers ranging from 1 to 3, and the [2, 1] has exactly 2 distinct integers: 1 and 2.
Note:
- The
nand
kare in the range 1 <= k < n <= 104.
题目大意：
给定整数n和k，列表[a1, a2, a3, ... , an] = [1, 2, 3, ..., n]，重新排列，使得列表[|a1 - a2|, |a2 - a3|, |a3 - a4|, ... , |an-1 - an|] 恰好包含k个不同整数。
解题思路：
前k + 1个数采用摆动序列1, 1 + k, 2, k, ...
k + 2, ... n跟随其后
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def constructArray(self, n, k):
"""
:type n: int
:type k: int
:rtype: List[int]
"""
ans = [1]
for x in range(k):
m = ans[-1] + [1, -1][x % 2] * (k - x)
ans.append(m)
return ans + range(k + 2, n + 1)
