题目描述：

LeetCode 667. Beautiful Arrangement II

Given two integers n and k , you need to construct a list which contains n different positive integers ranging from 1 to n and obeys the following requirement:

Suppose this list is [a 1 , a 2 , a 3 , ... , a n ], then the list [|a 1 - a 2 |, |a 2 - a 3 |, |a 3 - a 4 |, ... , |a n-1 - a n |] has exactly k distinct integers.

If there are multiple answers, print any of them.

Example 1:

Input: n = 3, k = 1 Output: [1, 2, 3] Explanation: The [1, 2, 3] has three different positive integers ranging from 1 to 3, and the [1, 1] has exactly 1 distinct integer: 1.

Example 2:

Input: n = 3, k = 2 Output: [1, 3, 2] Explanation: The [1, 3, 2] has three different positive integers ranging from 1 to 3, and the [2, 1] has exactly 2 distinct integers: 1 and 2.

Note:

The n and k are in the range 1 <= k < n <= 104.

题目大意：

给定整数n和k，列表[a1, a2, a3, ... , an] = [1, 2, 3, ..., n]，重新排列，使得列表[|a1 - a2|, |a2 - a3|, |a3 - a4|, ... , |an-1 - an|] 恰好包含k个不同整数。

解题思路：

前k + 1个数采用摆动序列1, 1 + k, 2, k, ...

k + 2, ... n跟随其后

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def constructArray(self, n, k): """ :type n: int :type k: int :rtype: List[int] """ ans = [1] for x in range(k): m = ans[-1] + [1, -1][x % 2] * (k - x) ans.append(m) return ans + range(k + 2, n + 1)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/08/30/leetcode-beautiful-arrangement-ii/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。