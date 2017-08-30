题目描述：

LeetCode 668. Kth Smallest Number in Multiplication Table

Nearly every one have used the Multiplication Table. But could you find out the k-th smallest number quickly from the multiplication table?

Given the height m and the length n of a m * n Multiplication Table, and a positive integer k , you need to return the k-th smallest number in this table.

Example 1:

Input: m = 3, n = 3, k = 5 Output: Explanation: The Multiplication Table: 1 2 3 2 4 6 3 6 9 The 5-th smallest number is 3 (1, 2, 2, 3, 3).

Example 2:

Input: m = 2, n = 3, k = 6 Output: Explanation: The Multiplication Table: 1 2 3 2 4 6 The 6-th smallest number is 6 (1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 6).

Note:

The m and n will be in the range [1, 30000]. The k will be in the range [1, m * n]

题目大意：

求m * n乘法表的第k个数

解题思路：

从1到k进行二分枚举，上下界分别为lo, hi，记当前枚举数字为mid

利用O(n)的代价求乘法表中有多少个数字不大于mid，记为count

若count >= k，则令hi = mid - 1

否则，令lo = mid + 1

最后返回lo

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findKthNumber(self, m, n, k): """ :type m: int :type n: int :type k: int :rtype: int """ count = lambda t: sum(min(m, t / x) for x in range(1, n + 1)) lo, hi = 1, k while lo <= hi: mid = (lo + hi) / 2 if (count(mid)) >= k: hi = mid - 1 else: lo = mid + 1 return lo

