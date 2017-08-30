题目描述：
If the depth of a tree is smaller than
5, then this tree can be represented by a list of three-digits integers.
For each integer in this list:
- The hundreds digit represents the depth
Dof this node,
1 <= D <= 4.
- The tens digit represents the position
Pof this node in the level it belongs to,
1 <= P <= 8. The position is the same as that in a full binary tree.
- The units digit represents the value
Vof this node,
0 <= V <= 9.
Given a list of
ascending three-digits integers representing a binary with the depth smaller than 5. You need to return the sum of all paths from the root towards the leaves.
Example 1:
Input: [113, 215, 221] Output: 12 Explanation: The tree that the list represents is: 3 / \ 5 1 The path sum is (3 + 5) + (3 + 1) = 12.
Example 2:
Input: [113, 221] Output: 4 Explanation: The tree that the list represents is: 3 \ 1 The path sum is (3 + 1) = 4.
题目大意：
给定深度不超过5的二叉树，用三位数xyz表示节点（x表示深度，y表示在某层的位置，z表示节点的值）。
求从根节点到每一个叶子节点的路径之和
解题思路：
假设某节点前两位数为xy，则其父亲节点前两位数为(x - 1) * 10 + (y + 1) / 2
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def pathSum(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
dmap = {1 : 0}
leaves = set([1])
for num in nums:
path, val = num / 10, num % 10
lvl, seq = path / 10, path % 10
parent = (lvl - 1) * 10 + (seq + 1) / 2
dmap[path] = dmap[parent] + val
leaves.add(path)
if parent in leaves: leaves.remove(parent)
return sum(dmap[v] for v in leaves)
