LeetCode 666. Path Sum IV

If the depth of a tree is smaller than 5 , then this tree can be represented by a list of three-digits integers.

For each integer in this list:

The hundreds digit represents the depth D of this node, 1 <= D <= 4. The tens digit represents the position P of this node in the level it belongs to, 1 <= P <= 8 . The position is the same as that in a full binary tree. The units digit represents the value V of this node, 0 <= V <= 9.

Given a list of ascending three-digits integers representing a binary with the depth smaller than 5. You need to return the sum of all paths from the root towards the leaves.

Example 1:

Input: [113, 215, 221] Output: 12 Explanation: The tree that the list represents is: 3 / \ 5 1 The path sum is (3 + 5) + (3 + 1) = 12.

Example 2:

Input: [113, 221] Output: 4 Explanation: The tree that the list represents is: 3 \ 1 The path sum is (3 + 1) = 4.

题目大意：

给定深度不超过5的二叉树，用三位数xyz表示节点（x表示深度，y表示在某层的位置，z表示节点的值）。

求从根节点到每一个叶子节点的路径之和

解题思路：

假设某节点前两位数为xy，则其父亲节点前两位数为(x - 1) * 10 + (y + 1) / 2

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def pathSum(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ dmap = {1 : 0} leaves = set([1]) for num in nums: path, val = num / 10, num % 10 lvl, seq = path / 10, path % 10 parent = (lvl - 1) * 10 + (seq + 1) / 2 dmap[path] = dmap[parent] + val leaves.add(path) if parent in leaves: leaves.remove(parent) return sum(dmap[v] for v in leaves)

