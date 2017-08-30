题目描述：

LeetCode 665. Non-decreasing Array

Given an array with n integers, your task is to check if it could become non-decreasing by modifying at most 1 element.

We define an array is non-decreasing if array[i] <= array[i + 1] holds for every i (1 <= i < n).

Example 1:

Input: [4,2,3] Output: True Explanation: You could modify the first 4 to 1 to get a non-decreasing array.

Example 2:

Input: [4,2,1] Output: False Explanation: You can't get a non-decreasing array by modify at most one element.

Note: The n belongs to [1, 10,000].

题目大意：

给定包含n个整数的数组，至多改变其中一个数字，判断数组是否可以变为非递减有序

解题思路：

一趟遍历，时间复杂度O(n)

详见代码

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def checkPossibility(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: bool """ chance = 1 for x in range(len(nums)): if x and nums[x] < nums[x - 1]: if not chance: return False chance -= 1 if x > 1 and nums[x] <= nums[x - 2]: nums[x] = nums[x - 1] return True

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/08/30/leetcode-non-decreasing-array/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。