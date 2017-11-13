题目描述：

LeetCode 727. Minimum Window Subsequence

Given strings S and T , find the minimum (contiguous) substring W of S , so that T is a subsequence of W .

If there is no such window in S that covers all characters in T , return the empty string "" . If there are multiple such minimum-length windows, return the one with the left-most starting index.

Example 1:

Input: S = "abcdebdde", T = "bde" Output: "bcde" Explanation: "bcde" is the answer because it occurs before "bdde" which has the same length. "deb" is not a smaller window because the elements of T in the window must occur in order.

Note:

All the strings in the input will only contain lowercase letters.

The length of S will be in the range [1, 20000] .

will be in the range . The length of T will be in the range [1, 100] .

题目大意：

给定字符串S和T，在S中寻找最小子串W，使得T是W的子序列。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

数组dp[i]存储当T[0 .. i]在S中找到子序列匹配时，对应的最大起点下标

初始令dp[0 .. len(T) - 1] = -1

状态转移方程见代码

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def minWindow(self, S, T): """ :type S: str :type T: str :rtype: str """ ans = '' ls, lt = len(S), len(T) dp = [-1] * lt for x in range(ls): for y in range(lt - 1, -1, -1): if T[y] == S[x]: dp[y] = dp[y - 1] if y else x if y == lt - 1 and dp[-1] > -1: nlen = x - dp[-1] + 1 if not ans or nlen < len(ans): ans = S[dp[-1] : x+1] return ans

