题目描述：
LeetCode 727. Minimum Window Subsequence
Given strings
S and
T, find the minimum (contiguous) substring
W of
S, so that
T is a subsequence of
W.
If there is no such window in
S that covers all characters in
T, return the empty string
"". If there are multiple such minimum-length windows, return the one with the left-most starting index.
Example 1:
Input: S = "abcdebdde", T = "bde" Output: "bcde" Explanation: "bcde" is the answer because it occurs before "bdde" which has the same length. "deb" is not a smaller window because the elements of T in the window must occur in order.
Note:
- All the strings in the input will only contain lowercase letters.
- The length of
Swill be in the range
[1, 20000].
- The length of
Twill be in the range
[1, 100].
题目大意：
给定字符串S和T，在S中寻找最小子串W，使得T是W的子序列。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
数组dp[i]存储当T[0 .. i]在S中找到子序列匹配时，对应的最大起点下标
初始令dp[0 .. len(T) - 1] = -1
状态转移方程见代码
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def minWindow(self, S, T):
"""
:type S: str
:type T: str
:rtype: str
"""
ans = ''
ls, lt = len(S), len(T)
dp = [-1] * lt
for x in range(ls):
for y in range(lt - 1, -1, -1):
if T[y] == S[x]:
dp[y] = dp[y - 1] if y else x
if y == lt - 1 and dp[-1] > -1:
nlen = x - dp[-1] + 1
if not ans or nlen < len(ans):
ans = S[dp[-1] : x+1]
return ans
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/11/13/leetcode-minimum-window-subsequence/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。