题目描述：

LeetCode 792. Number of Matching Subsequences

Given string S and a dictionary of words words , find the number of words[i] that is a subsequence of S .

Example : Input: S = "abcde" words = ["a", "bb", "acd", "ace"] Output: 3 Explanation: There are three words in words that are a subsequence of S : "a", "acd", "ace".

Note:

All words in words and S will only consists of lowercase letters.

and will only consists of lowercase letters. The length of S will be in the range of [1, 50000] .

will be in the range of . The length of words will be in the range of [1, 5000] .

will be in the range of . The length of words[i] will be in the range of [1, 50] .

题目大意：

给定字符串S和字典words，求words中是S的子序列的单词个数。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

dp[x][c]表示S[x]之后字符c第一次出现的位置

利用O(len(S))的代价，可以预处理出上述dp数组

对于字典words中的单词word，以O(len(word))的代价可以判断该单词是否为S的子序列

综上，时间复杂度为O(len(S) + len(word) * len(words))

Java代码：

class Solution { public int numMatchingSubseq(String S, String[] words) { int slen = S.length(); int[] last = new int[26]; int[][] dp = new int[slen + 1][26]; for (int i = 0; i < slen; i++) { int idx = S.charAt(i) - 'a'; for (int x = last[idx]; x <= i; x++) { dp[x][idx] = i + 1; } last[idx] = i + 1; } int cnt = 0; for (String word: words) { cnt += check(dp, word); } return cnt; } public int check(int[][] dp, String word) { int idx = 0; int wlen = word.length(); for (int i = 0; i < wlen; i++) { idx = dp[idx][word.charAt(i) - 'a']; if (idx == 0) return 0; } return 1; } }

