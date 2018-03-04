题目描述：
LeetCode 792. Number of Matching Subsequences
Given string
S and a dictionary of words
words, find the number of
words[i] that is a subsequence of
S.
Example : Input: S = "abcde" words = ["a", "bb", "acd", "ace"] Output: 3 Explanation: There are three words in
wordsthat are a subsequence of
S: "a", "acd", "ace".
Note:
- All words in
wordsand
Swill only consists of lowercase letters.
- The length of
Swill be in the range of
[1, 50000].
- The length of
wordswill be in the range of
[1, 5000].
- The length of
words[i]will be in the range of
[1, 50].
题目大意：
给定字符串S和字典words，求words中是S的子序列的单词个数。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
dp[x][c]表示S[x]之后字符c第一次出现的位置
利用O(len(S))的代价，可以预处理出上述dp数组
对于字典words中的单词word，以O(len(word))的代价可以判断该单词是否为S的子序列
综上，时间复杂度为O(len(S) + len(word) * len(words))
Java代码：
class Solution {
public int numMatchingSubseq(String S, String[] words) {
int slen = S.length();
int[] last = new int[26];
int[][] dp = new int[slen + 1][26];
for (int i = 0; i < slen; i++) {
int idx = S.charAt(i) - 'a';
for (int x = last[idx]; x <= i; x++) {
dp[x][idx] = i + 1;
}
last[idx] = i + 1;
}
int cnt = 0;
for (String word: words) {
cnt += check(dp, word);
}
return cnt;
}
public int check(int[][] dp, String word) {
int idx = 0;
int wlen = word.length();
for (int i = 0; i < wlen; i++) {
idx = dp[idx][word.charAt(i) - 'a'];
if (idx == 0) return 0;
}
return 1;
}
}
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/03/04/leetcode-number-of-matching-subsequences/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。