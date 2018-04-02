题目描述：

LeetCode 809. Expressive Words

Sometimes people repeat letters to represent extra feeling, such as "hello" -> "heeellooo", "hi" -> "hiiii". Here, we have groups, of adjacent letters that are all the same character, and adjacent characters to the group are different. A group is extended if that group is length 3 or more, so "e" and "o" would be extended in the first example, and "i" would be extended in the second example. As another example, the groups of "abbcccaaaa" would be "a", "bb", "ccc", and "aaaa"; and "ccc" and "aaaa" are the extended groups of that string.

For some given string S, a query word is stretchy if it can be made to be equal to S by extending some groups. Formally, we are allowed to repeatedly choose a group (as defined above) of characters c , and add some number of the same character c to it so that the length of the group is 3 or more. Note that we cannot extend a group of size one like "h" to a group of size two like "hh" - all extensions must leave the group extended - ie., at least 3 characters long.

Given a list of query words, return the number of words that are stretchy.

Example: Input: S = "heeellooo" words = ["hello", "hi", "helo"] Output: 1 Explanation: We can extend "e" and "o" in the word "hello" to get "heeellooo". We can't extend "helo" to get "heeellooo" because the group "ll" is not extended.

Notes:

0 <= len(S) <= 100 .

. 0 <= len(words) <= 100 .

. 0 <= len(words[i]) <= 100 .

. S and all words in words consist only of lowercase letters

题目大意：

给定一个字符串S，以及一组单词words，判断words中的单词是否可以通过将自身的字符进行扩展得到。

扩展规则为：扩展之后的字符个数至少为3个。

解题思路：

字母统计

统计S的字母及其重复次数，记为cs

遍历words中的单词word，统计字母及其重复次数，记为ws

检查cs是否可以通过ws扩展得到，详见代码

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def expressiveWords(self, S, words): """ :type S: str :type words: List[str] :rtype: int """ cs = self.countLetters(S) ans = 0 for word in words: ws = self.countLetters(word) ans += self.checkWords(cs, ws) return ans def countLetters(self, S): cnt, lc = 0, '' ans = [] for c in S: if c == lc: cnt += 1 else: if cnt: ans.append((lc, cnt)) cnt, lc = 1, c if cnt: ans.append((lc, cnt)) return ans def checkWords(self, cs, ws): if len(cs) != len(ws): return 0 for c, w in zip(cs, ws): if c[0] != w[0]: return 0 if c[1] < w[1]: return 0 if c[1] != w[1] and c[1] < 3: return 0 return 1

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/02/leetcode-expressive-words/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。