题目描述：

LeetCode 780. Reaching Points

A move consists of taking a point (x, y) and transforming it to either (x, x+y) or (x+y, y) .

Given a starting point (sx, sy) and a target point (tx, ty) , return True if and only if a sequence of moves exists to transform the point (sx, sy) to (tx, ty) . Otherwise, return False .

Examples: Input: sx = 1, sy = 1, tx = 3, ty = 5 Output: True Explanation: One series of moves that transforms the starting point to the target is: (1, 1) -> (1, 2) (1, 2) -> (3, 2) (3, 2) -> (3, 5) Input: sx = 1, sy = 1, tx = 2, ty = 2 Output: False Input: sx = 1, sy = 1, tx = 1, ty = 1 Output: True

Note:

sx, sy, tx, ty will all be integers in the range [1, 10^9] .

题目大意：

从点(x, y)出发经过一次移动可以到达(x + y, y)或者(x, x + y)

给定点(sx, sy)与(tx, ty)，判断(sx, sy)是否可以经过若干次上述移动到达(tx, ty)

解题思路：

循环取余数

类似于辗转相除法（欧几里得算法）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def reachingPoints(self, sx, sy, tx, ty): """ :type sx: int :type sy: int :type tx: int :type ty: int :rtype: bool """ while sx < tx and sy < ty: if tx > ty: tx %= ty else: ty %= tx if sx == tx: return (ty - sy) % sx == 0 if sy == ty: return (tx - sx) % sy == 0 return False

