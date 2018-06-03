题目描述：
LeetCode 846. Hand of Straights
Alice has a hand of cards, given as an array of integers.
Now she wants to rearrange the cards into groups so that each group is size W, and consists of W consecutive cards.
Return true if and only if she can.
Example 1:
Input: hand = [1,2,3,6,2,3,4,7,8], W = 3 Output: true Explanation: Alice's hand can be rearranged as [1,2,3],[2,3,4],[6,7,8].
Example 2:
Input: hand = [1,2,3,4,5], W = 4 Output: false Explanation: Alice's hand can't be rearranged into groups of 4.
Note:
1 <= hand.length <= 10000
0 <= hand[i] <= 10^9
1 <= W <= hand.length
题目大意：
给定一副扑克牌，判断其是否可以分成若干组，使得每一组包含W张连续排列的牌。
解题思路：
时间复杂度：O(N^2 / W)
用字典handDict统计各张牌的个数
每次从handDict中最小的key开始枚举W个元素，若发现不存在的元素，则返回False
否则返回True
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def isNStraightHand(self, hand, W):
"""
:type hand: List[int]
:type W: int
:rtype: bool
"""
handDict = collections.Counter(hand)
while handDict:
mink = min(handDict.keys())
for y in range(mink, mink + W):
if not handDict[y]: return False
handDict[y] -= 1
if not handDict[y]: del handDict[y]
return True
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/06/03/leetcode-hand-of-straights/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。