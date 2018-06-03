题目描述：

LeetCode 845. Longest Mountain in Array

Let's call any (contiguous) subarray B (of A) a mountain if the following properties hold:

B.length >= 3

There exists some 0 < i < B.length - 1 such that B[0] < B[1] < ... B[i-1] < B[i] > B[i+1] > ... > B[B.length - 1]

(Note that B could be any subarray of A, including the entire array A.)

Given an array A of integers, return the length of the longest mountain.

Return 0 if there is no mountain.

Example 1:

Input: [2,1,4,7,3,2,5] Output: 5 Explanation: The largest mountain is [1,4,7,3,2] which has length 5.

Example 2:

Input: [2,2,2] Output: 0 Explanation: There is no mountain.

Note:

0 <= A.length <= 10000 0 <= A[i] <= 10000

题目大意：

求数组中的最长“山峰”的长度

“山峰”的定义为：存在 0 < i < B.length - 1 使得 B[0] < B[1] < ... B[i-1] < B[i] > B[i+1] > ... > B[B.length - 1]

解题思路：

分别从左往右、从右往左遍历数组

辅助数组left记录某数字左侧的最长递增子串的长度

辅助数组right记录数字右侧的最长递减子串的长度

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def longestMountain(self, A): """ :type A: List[int] :rtype: int """ SA = len(A) left, right = [0] * SA, [0] * SA for x in range(1, SA): if A[x] > A[x - 1]: left[x] = left[x - 1] + 1 ans = 0 for x in range(SA - 2, -1, -1): if A[x] > A[x + 1]: right[x] = right[x + 1] + 1 if left[x] and right[x]: ans = max(ans, left[x] + right[x] + 1) return ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/06/03/leetcode-longest-mountain-in-array/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。