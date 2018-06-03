题目描述：
LeetCode 845. Longest Mountain in Array
Let's call any (contiguous) subarray B (of A) a mountain if the following properties hold:
B.length >= 3
- There exists some
0 < i < B.length - 1such that
B[0] < B[1] < ... B[i-1] < B[i] > B[i+1] > ... > B[B.length - 1]
(Note that B could be any subarray of A, including the entire array A.)
Given an array
A of integers, return the length of the longest mountain.
Return
0 if there is no mountain.
Example 1:
Input: [2,1,4,7,3,2,5] Output: 5 Explanation: The largest mountain is [1,4,7,3,2] which has length 5.
Example 2:
Input: [2,2,2] Output: 0 Explanation: There is no mountain.
Note:
0 <= A.length <= 10000
0 <= A[i] <= 10000
题目大意：
求数组中的最长“山峰”的长度
“山峰”的定义为：存在 0 < i < B.length - 1 使得 B[0] < B[1] < ... B[i-1] < B[i] > B[i+1] > ... > B[B.length - 1]
解题思路：
分别从左往右、从右往左遍历数组
辅助数组left记录某数字左侧的最长递增子串的长度
辅助数组right记录数字右侧的最长递减子串的长度
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def longestMountain(self, A):
"""
:type A: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
SA = len(A)
left, right = [0] * SA, [0] * SA
for x in range(1, SA):
if A[x] > A[x - 1]:
left[x] = left[x - 1] + 1
ans = 0
for x in range(SA - 2, -1, -1):
if A[x] > A[x + 1]:
right[x] = right[x + 1] + 1
if left[x] and right[x]:
ans = max(ans, left[x] + right[x] + 1)
return ans
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/06/03/leetcode-longest-mountain-in-array/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。