LeetCode 656. Coin Path

Given an array A (index starts at 1 ) consisting of N integers: A 1 , A 2 , ..., A N and an integer B . The integer B denotes that from any place (suppose the index is i ) in the array A , you can jump to any one of the place in the array A indexed i+1 , i+2 , …, i+B if this place can be jumped to. Also, if you step on the index i , you have to pay A i coins. If A i is -1, it means you can’t jump to the place indexed i in the array.

Now, you start from the place indexed 1 in the array A , and your aim is to reach the place indexed N using the minimum coins. You need to return the path of indexes (starting from 1 to N) in the array you should take to get to the place indexed N using minimum coins.

If there are multiple paths with the same cost, return the lexicographically smallest such path.

If it's not possible to reach the place indexed N then you need to return an empty array.

Example 1:

Input: [1,2,4,-1,2], 2 Output: [1,3,5]

Example 2:

Input: [1,2,4,-1,2], 1 Output: []

Note:

Path Pa 1 , Pa 2 , ..., Pa n is lexicographically smaller than Pb 1 , Pb 2 , ..., Pb m , if and only if at the first i where Pa i and Pb i differ, Pa i < Pb i ; when no such i exists, then n < m . A 1 >= 0. A 2 , ..., A N (if exist) will in the range of [-1, 100]. Length of A is in the range of [1, 1000]. B is in the range of [1, 100].

题目大意：

给定数组A和整数B，A表示N枚硬币的面值，-1表示硬币不存在。

从第1枚硬币出发，每次可以选择其右边的1 - B枚硬币。选择第i枚硬币的开销为A[i]

求最终选择第N枚硬币时，开销最小的选择方案；若存在并列的情况，则选择硬币标号字典序较小的方案。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

数组cost[i]表示以第i枚硬币结尾时的最小开销。

数组path[i]表示以第i枚硬币时的最佳选择方案。

若cost[i] > cost[j] + A[i] 或者 cost[i] == cost[j] + A[i] && path[i] > path[j] + [i] 则令cost[i] = cost[j] + A[i], path[i] = path[j] + [i]

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def cheapestJump(self, A, B): """ :type A: List[int] :type B: int :rtype: List[int] """ N = len(A) cost = [0x7FFFFFFF] * (N + 1) cost[1] = A[0] path = [[] for x in range(N + 1)] path[1] = [1] for x in range(2, N + 1): if A[x - 1] == -1: continue for y in range(1, B + 1): z = x - y if z < 1: break if A[z - 1] == -1: continue if cost[x] > cost[z] + A[x - 1] or \ cost[x] == cost[z] + A[x - 1] and path[x] > path[z] + [x]: cost[x] = cost[z] + A[x - 1] path[x] = path[z] + [x] return path[-1]

