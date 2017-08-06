题目描述：
Given an array
A (index starts at
1) consisting of N integers: A1, A2, ..., AN and an integer
B. The integer
B denotes that from any place (suppose the index is
i) in the array
A, you can jump to any one of the place in the array
A indexed
i+1,
i+2, …,
i+B if this place can be jumped to. Also, if you step on the index
i, you have to pay Ai coins. If Ai is -1, it means you can’t jump to the place indexed
i in the array.
Now, you start from the place indexed
1 in the array
A, and your aim is to reach the place indexed
N using the minimum coins. You need to return the path of indexes (starting from 1 to N) in the array you should take to get to the place indexed
N using minimum coins.
If there are multiple paths with the same cost, return the lexicographically smallest such path.
If it's not possible to reach the place indexed N then you need to return an empty array.
Example 1:
Input: [1,2,4,-1,2], 2 Output: [1,3,5]
Example 2:
Input: [1,2,4,-1,2], 1 Output: []
Note:
- Path Pa1, Pa2, ..., Pan is lexicographically smaller than Pb1, Pb2, ..., Pbm, if and only if at the first
iwhere Pai and Pbi differ, Pai < Pbi; when no such
iexists, then
n<
m.
- A1 >= 0. A2, ..., AN (if exist) will in the range of [-1, 100].
- Length of A is in the range of [1, 1000].
- B is in the range of [1, 100].
题目大意：
给定数组A和整数B，A表示N枚硬币的面值，-1表示硬币不存在。
从第1枚硬币出发，每次可以选择其右边的1 - B枚硬币。选择第i枚硬币的开销为A[i]
求最终选择第N枚硬币时，开销最小的选择方案；若存在并列的情况，则选择硬币标号字典序较小的方案。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
数组cost[i]表示以第i枚硬币结尾时的最小开销。
数组path[i]表示以第i枚硬币时的最佳选择方案。
若cost[i] > cost[j] + A[i] 或者 cost[i] == cost[j] + A[i] && path[i] > path[j] + [i] 则令cost[i] = cost[j] + A[i], path[i] = path[j] + [i]
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def cheapestJump(self, A, B):
"""
:type A: List[int]
:type B: int
:rtype: List[int]
"""
N = len(A)
cost = [0x7FFFFFFF] * (N + 1)
cost[1] = A[0]
path = [[] for x in range(N + 1)]
path[1] = [1]
for x in range(2, N + 1):
if A[x - 1] == -1: continue
for y in range(1, B + 1):
z = x - y
if z < 1: break
if A[z - 1] == -1: continue
if cost[x] > cost[z] + A[x - 1] or \
cost[x] == cost[z] + A[x - 1] and path[x] > path[z] + [x]:
cost[x] = cost[z] + A[x - 1]
path[x] = path[z] + [x]
return path[-1]
