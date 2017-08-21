题目描述：

LeetCode 661. Image Smoother

Given a 2D integer matrix M representing the gray scale of an image, you need to design a smoother to make the gray scale of each cell becomes the average gray scale (rounding down) of all the 8 surrounding cells and itself. If a cell has less than 8 surrounding cells, then use as many as you can.

Example 1:

Input: [[1,1,1], [1,0,1], [1,1,1]] Output: [[0, 0, 0], [0, 0, 0], [0, 0, 0]] Explanation: For the point (0,0), (0,2), (2,0), (2,2): floor(3/4) = floor(0.75) = 0 For the point (0,1), (1,0), (1,2), (2,1): floor(5/6) = floor(0.83333333) = 0 For the point (1,1): floor(8/9) = floor(0.88888889) = 0

Note:

The value in the given matrix is in the range of [0, 255]. The length and width of the given matrix are in the range of [1, 150].

题目大意：

给定二维矩阵，表示图像的灰度。对图像进行平滑处理，将每一个像素的值换成其周围9个单元格的平均值。

解题思路：

模拟题

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def imageSmoother(self, M): """ :type M: List[List[int]] :rtype: List[List[int]] """ dx, dy = [-1, 0, 1], [-1, 0, 1] w, h = len(M), len(M[0]) N = [] for x in range(w): row = [] for y in range(h): nbs = [M[x + i][y + j] for i in dx for j in dy \ if 0 <= x + i < w and 0 <= y + j < h] row.append(sum(nbs) / len(nbs)) N.append(row) return N

