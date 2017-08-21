题目描述：

LeetCode 662. Maximum Width of Binary Tree

Given a binary tree, write a function to get the maximum width of the given tree. The width of a tree is the maximum width among all levels. The binary tree has the same structure as a full binary tree, but some nodes are null.

The width of one level is defined as the length between the end-nodes (the leftmost and right most non-null nodes in the level, where the null nodes between the end-nodes are also counted into the length calculation.

Example 1:

Input: 1 / \ 3 2 / \ \ 5 3 9 Output: 4 Explanation: The maximum width existing in the third level with the length 4 (5,3,null,9).

Example 2:

Input: 1 / 3 / \ 5 3 Output: 2 Explanation: The maximum width existing in the third level with the length 2 (5,3).

Example 3:

Input: 1 / \ 3 2 / 5 Output: 2 Explanation: The maximum width existing in the second level with the length 2 (3,2).

Example 4:

Input: 1 / \ 3 2 / \ 5 9 / \ 6 7 Output: 8 Explanation:The maximum width existing in the fourth level with the length 8 (6,null,null,null,null,null,null,7).

Note: Answer will in the range of 32-bit signed integer.

题目大意：

给定二叉树，求二叉树的最大宽度。二叉树某层的宽度是指其最左非空节点与最右非空节点之间的跨度。

解题思路：

二叉树层次遍历

对二叉树节点进行标号，根节点标号为1；若某节点标号为c，则其左右孩子标号分别为2c, 2c + 1

某层的宽度即为最右、最左节点标号之差+1

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def widthOfBinaryTree(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: int """ q = [(root, 1)] ans = 0 while q: width = q[-1][-1] - q[0][-1] + 1 ans = max(ans, width) q0 = [] for n, i in q: if n.left: q0.append((n.left, i * 2)) if n.right: q0.append((n.right, i * 2 + 1)) q = q0 return ans

