LeetCode 549. Binary Tree Longest Consecutive Sequence II

Given a binary tree, you need to find the length of Longest Consecutive Path in Binary Tree.

Especially, this path can be either increasing or decreasing. For example, [1,2,3,4] and [4,3,2,1] are both considered valid, but the path [1,2,4,3] is not valid. On the other hand, the path can be in the child-Parent-child order, where not necessarily be parent-child order.

Example 1:

Input: 1 / \ 2 3 Output: 2 Explanation: The longest consecutive path is [1, 2] or [2, 1].

Example 2:

Input: 2 / \ 1 3 Output: 3 Explanation: The longest consecutive path is [1, 2, 3] or [3, 2, 1].

题目大意：

给定二叉树，寻找其中最长的连续的整数路径。

特别的，路径可以递增/递减。例如[1,2,3,4] 和 [4,3,2,1]均有效，但是 [1,2,4,3] 无效。另外，路径的顺序不一定必须是父亲-孩子，也可以是孩子-父亲-孩子。

解题思路：

解法I 一趟遍历

时间复杂度O(n) n为节点的个数

定义函数solve(root)，递归求解以root为根节点向子节点方向（parent-child）的路径中，最大连续递增路径长度inc，以及最大连续递减路径长度dec 则以root为根节点的子树中，最大连续路径长度=inc + dec + 1（路径不包含root）

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def solve(self, root): inc = dec = 0 for child in (root.left, root.right): if not child: continue cinc, cdec = self.solve(child) if child.val == root.val - 1: dec = max(dec, cdec) elif child.val == root.val + 1: inc = max(inc, cinc) self.ans = max(self.ans, inc + dec + 1) return inc + 1, dec + 1 def longestConsecutive(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: int """ self.ans = 0 if root: self.solve(root) return self.ans

解法II 递归 + 遍历二叉树

时间复杂度O(n^2) n为节点的个数

定义函数maxLength，递归计算从根节点出发向叶子节点可以得到的最长连续路径长度。 分别记根节点root的左右孩子为lchild, rchild 若lchild与root的差值为1，调用maxLength得到左子路径长度lsize 若rchild与root的差值为1，调用maxLength得到右子路径长度rsize 若lchild < root < rchild或者lchild > root > rchild： 则当前最长路径长度为lsize + rsize + 1 否则，最长路径为max(lsize, rsize) + 1 遍历二叉树，求最大值。

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def maxLength(self, root, val, delta): lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right lsize = rsize = 0 if lchild and lchild.val == val + delta: lsize = self.maxLength(lchild, val + delta, delta) if rchild and rchild.val == val + delta: rsize = self.maxLength(rchild, val + delta, delta) return 1 + max(lsize, rsize) def longestConsecutive(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: int """ if not root: return 0 lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right lsize = rsize = 0 clen = 1 if lchild and abs(lchild.val - root.val) == 1: lsize = self.maxLength(lchild, lchild.val, lchild.val - root.val) if rchild and abs(rchild.val - root.val) == 1: rsize = self.maxLength(rchild, rchild.val, rchild.val - root.val) if lchild and rchild and lchild.val != rchild.val: clen += lsize + rsize else: clen += max(lsize, rsize) llen = self.longestConsecutive(lchild) rlen = self.longestConsecutive(rchild) return max(clen, llen, rlen)

比赛时的解法（解法II的低配版） 递归 + 遍历二叉树

时间复杂度O(n^2) n为节点的个数

定义函数findPath，递归寻找从根节点出发向叶子节点可以得到的最长连续路径。 分别记根节点root的左右孩子为lchild, rchild 若lchild与root的差值为1，调用findPath得到左子路径lpath 若rchild与root的差值为1，调用findPath得到右子路径rpath 若lchild < root < rchild或者lchild > root > rchild： 则当前最长路径为lpath + [root] + rchild 否则，最长路径为lpath + [root]与[root] + rpath中的长度较长者。 遍历二叉树，求最大值。

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def findPath(self, root, val, delta): lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right lpath = rpath = [] if lchild and lchild.val == val + delta: lpath = self.findPath(lchild, val + delta, delta) if rchild and rchild.val == val + delta: rpath = self.findPath(rchild, val + delta, delta) return [val] + max(lpath, rpath) def longestConsecutive(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: int """ if not root: return 0 lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right lpath = rpath = [] clen = 1 if lchild and abs(lchild.val - root.val) == 1: lpath = self.findPath(lchild, lchild.val, lchild.val - root.val) if rchild and abs(rchild.val - root.val) == 1: rpath = self.findPath(rchild, rchild.val, rchild.val - root.val) if lchild and rchild and lchild.val != rchild.val: clen += len(lpath) + len(rpath) else: clen += max(len(lpath), len(rpath)) llen = self.longestConsecutive(lchild) rlen = self.longestConsecutive(rchild) return max(clen, llen, rlen)

