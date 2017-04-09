题目描述：
LeetCode 549. Binary Tree Longest Consecutive Sequence II
Given a binary tree, you need to find the length of Longest Consecutive Path in Binary Tree.
Especially, this path can be either increasing or decreasing. For example, [1,2,3,4] and [4,3,2,1] are both considered valid, but the path [1,2,4,3] is not valid. On the other hand, the path can be in the child-Parent-child order, where not necessarily be parent-child order.
Example 1:
Input: 1 / \ 2 3 Output: 2 Explanation: The longest consecutive path is [1, 2] or [2, 1].
Example 2:
Input: 2 / \ 1 3 Output: 3 Explanation: The longest consecutive path is [1, 2, 3] or [3, 2, 1].
题目大意：
给定二叉树，寻找其中最长的连续的整数路径。
特别的，路径可以递增/递减。例如[1,2,3,4] 和 [4,3,2,1]均有效，但是 [1,2,4,3] 无效。另外，路径的顺序不一定必须是父亲-孩子，也可以是孩子-父亲-孩子。
解题思路：
解法I 一趟遍历
时间复杂度O(n) n为节点的个数
定义函数solve(root)，递归求解以root为根节点向子节点方向（parent-child）的路径中，最大连续递增路径长度inc，以及最大连续递减路径长度dec 则以root为根节点的子树中，最大连续路径长度=inc + dec + 1（路径不包含root）
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def solve(self, root):
inc = dec = 0
for child in (root.left, root.right):
if not child: continue
cinc, cdec = self.solve(child)
if child.val == root.val - 1:
dec = max(dec, cdec)
elif child.val == root.val + 1:
inc = max(inc, cinc)
self.ans = max(self.ans, inc + dec + 1)
return inc + 1, dec + 1
def longestConsecutive(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: int
"""
self.ans = 0
if root: self.solve(root)
return self.ans
解法II 递归 + 遍历二叉树
时间复杂度O(n^2) n为节点的个数
定义函数maxLength，递归计算从根节点出发向叶子节点可以得到的最长连续路径长度。 分别记根节点root的左右孩子为lchild, rchild 若lchild与root的差值为1，调用maxLength得到左子路径长度lsize 若rchild与root的差值为1，调用maxLength得到右子路径长度rsize 若lchild < root < rchild或者lchild > root > rchild： 则当前最长路径长度为lsize + rsize + 1 否则，最长路径为max(lsize, rsize) + 1 遍历二叉树，求最大值。
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def maxLength(self, root, val, delta):
lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right
lsize = rsize = 0
if lchild and lchild.val == val + delta:
lsize = self.maxLength(lchild, val + delta, delta)
if rchild and rchild.val == val + delta:
rsize = self.maxLength(rchild, val + delta, delta)
return 1 + max(lsize, rsize)
def longestConsecutive(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: int
"""
if not root: return 0
lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right
lsize = rsize = 0
clen = 1
if lchild and abs(lchild.val - root.val) == 1:
lsize = self.maxLength(lchild, lchild.val, lchild.val - root.val)
if rchild and abs(rchild.val - root.val) == 1:
rsize = self.maxLength(rchild, rchild.val, rchild.val - root.val)
if lchild and rchild and lchild.val != rchild.val:
clen += lsize + rsize
else:
clen += max(lsize, rsize)
llen = self.longestConsecutive(lchild)
rlen = self.longestConsecutive(rchild)
return max(clen, llen, rlen)
比赛时的解法（解法II的低配版） 递归 + 遍历二叉树
时间复杂度O(n^2) n为节点的个数
定义函数findPath，递归寻找从根节点出发向叶子节点可以得到的最长连续路径。 分别记根节点root的左右孩子为lchild, rchild 若lchild与root的差值为1，调用findPath得到左子路径lpath 若rchild与root的差值为1，调用findPath得到右子路径rpath 若lchild < root < rchild或者lchild > root > rchild： 则当前最长路径为lpath + [root] + rchild 否则，最长路径为lpath + [root]与[root] + rpath中的长度较长者。 遍历二叉树，求最大值。
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def findPath(self, root, val, delta):
lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right
lpath = rpath = []
if lchild and lchild.val == val + delta:
lpath = self.findPath(lchild, val + delta, delta)
if rchild and rchild.val == val + delta:
rpath = self.findPath(rchild, val + delta, delta)
return [val] + max(lpath, rpath)
def longestConsecutive(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: int
"""
if not root: return 0
lchild, rchild = root.left, root.right
lpath = rpath = []
clen = 1
if lchild and abs(lchild.val - root.val) == 1:
lpath = self.findPath(lchild, lchild.val, lchild.val - root.val)
if rchild and abs(rchild.val - root.val) == 1:
rpath = self.findPath(rchild, rchild.val, rchild.val - root.val)
if lchild and rchild and lchild.val != rchild.val:
clen += len(lpath) + len(rpath)
else:
clen += max(len(lpath), len(rpath))
llen = self.longestConsecutive(lchild)
rlen = self.longestConsecutive(rchild)
return max(clen, llen, rlen)
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/09/leetcode-binary-tree-longest-consecutive-sequence-ii/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。