题目描述：

LeetCode 556. Next Greater Element III

Given a positive 32-bit integer n, you need to find the smallest 32-bit integer which has exactly the same digits existing in the integer n and is greater in value than n. If no such positive 32-bit integer exists, you need to return -1.

Example 1:

Input: 12 Output: 21

Example 2:

Input: 21 Output: -1

题目大意：

给定一个32位正整数n，寻找大于n，并且所含数字与n中各位数字相等的最小32位正整数。若不存在，返回-1。

解题思路：

本题目是Next Permutation的变形，参考Next Permutation的解法。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def nextGreaterElement(self, n): """ :type n: int :rtype: int """ nums = list(str(n)) size = len(nums) for x in range(size - 1, -1, -1): if nums[x - 1] < nums[x]: break if x > 0: for y in range(size - 1, -1, -1): if nums[y] > nums[x - 1]: nums[x - 1], nums[y] = nums[y], nums[x - 1] break for z in range((size - x) / 2): nums[x + z], nums[size - z - 1] = nums[size - z - 1], nums[x + z] ans = int(''.join(nums)) return n < ans <= 0x7FFFFFFF and ans or -1

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/09/leetcode-next-greater-element-iii/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。