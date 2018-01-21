题目描述：

LeetCode 766. Toeplitz Matrix

A matrix is Toeplitz if every diagonal from top-left to bottom-right has the same element.

Now given an M x N matrix, return True if and only if the matrix is Toeplitz.

Example 1:

Input: matrix = [[1,2,3,4],[5,1,2,3],[9,5,1,2]] Output: True Explanation: 1234 5123 9512 In the above grid, the diagonals are "[9]", "[5, 5]", "[1, 1, 1]", "[2, 2, 2]", "[3, 3]", "[4]", and in each diagonal all elements are the same, so the answer is True.

Example 2:

Input: matrix = [[1,2],[2,2]] Output: False Explanation: The diagonal "[1, 2]" has different elements.

Note:

matrix will be a 2D array of integers. matrix will have a number of rows and columns in range [1, 20] . matrix[i][j] will be integers in range [0, 99] .

题目大意：

Toeplitz（托普利茨）矩阵是指各条从左上到右下对角线元素均相等的矩阵。

给定M x N矩阵，判断是否为Toeplitz矩阵。

解题思路：

Map + Set

将矩阵各元素按照其所在位置行与列的差值分组。 遍历矩阵，记行为i，列为j，将元素matrix[i][j]加入i - j对应的集合。 判断各集合元素是否为1

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def isToeplitzMatrix(self, matrix): """ :type matrix: List[List[int]] :rtype: bool """ vmap = collections.defaultdict(set) M, N = len(matrix), len(matrix[0]) for x in range(M): for y in range(N): vmap[y - x].add(matrix[x][y]) if len(vmap[y - x]) > 1: return False return True

