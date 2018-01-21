题目描述：
A matrix is Toeplitz if every diagonal from top-left to bottom-right has the same element.
Now given an
M x N matrix, return
True if and only if the matrix is Toeplitz.
Example 1:
Input: matrix = [[1,2,3,4],[5,1,2,3],[9,5,1,2]] Output: True Explanation: 1234 5123 9512 In the above grid, the diagonals are "[9]", "[5, 5]", "[1, 1, 1]", "[2, 2, 2]", "[3, 3]", "[4]", and in each diagonal all elements are the same, so the answer is True.
Example 2:
Input: matrix = [[1,2],[2,2]] Output: False Explanation: The diagonal "[1, 2]" has different elements.
Note:
matrixwill be a 2D array of integers.
matrixwill have a number of rows and columns in range
[1, 20].
matrix[i][j]will be integers in range
[0, 99].
题目大意：
Toeplitz（托普利茨）矩阵是指各条从左上到右下对角线元素均相等的矩阵。
给定M x N矩阵，判断是否为Toeplitz矩阵。
解题思路：
Map + Set
将矩阵各元素按照其所在位置行与列的差值分组。 遍历矩阵，记行为i，列为j，将元素matrix[i][j]加入i - j对应的集合。 判断各集合元素是否为1
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def isToeplitzMatrix(self, matrix):
"""
:type matrix: List[List[int]]
:rtype: bool
"""
vmap = collections.defaultdict(set)
M, N = len(matrix), len(matrix[0])
for x in range(M):
for y in range(N):
vmap[y - x].add(matrix[x][y])
if len(vmap[y - x]) > 1: return False
return True
