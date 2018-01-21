题目描述：

LeetCode 767. Reorganize String

Given a string S , check if the letters can be rearranged so that two characters that are adjacent to each other are not the same.

If possible, output any possible result. If not possible, return the empty string.

Example 1:

Input: S = "aab" Output: "aba"

Example 2:

Input: S = "aaab" Output: ""

Note:

S will consist of lowercase letters and have length in range [1, 500] .

题目大意：

给定字符串S，将其中的字母重新排列，使得相邻的字符均不相同。

若不存在这样的排列，返回空串。

解题思路：

贪心算法（Greedy Algorithm）

将字母按照出现次数从大到小排序。 每次优先选择剩余次数最多，且与新字符串末尾字符串不重复的字符，排在末尾。 若某次选择无法找出这样的字符，则返回空串。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def reorganizeString(self, S): """ :type S: str :rtype: str """ cnt = collections.Counter(S) ans = '#' while cnt: stop = True for v, c in cnt.most_common(): if v != ans[-1]: stop = False ans += v cnt[v] -= 1 if not cnt[v]: del cnt[v] break if stop: break return ans[1:] if len(ans) == len(S) + 1 else ''

