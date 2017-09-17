题目描述：

LeetCode 678. Valid Parenthesis String

Given a string containing only three types of characters: '(', ')' and '*', write a function to check whether this string is valid. We define the validity of a string by these rules:

Any left parenthesis '(' must have a corresponding right parenthesis ')' . Any right parenthesis ')' must have a corresponding left parenthesis '(' . Left parenthesis '(' must go before the corresponding right parenthesis ')' . '*' could be treated as a single right parenthesis ')' or a single left parenthesis '(' or an empty string. An empty string is also valid.

Example 1:

Input: "()" Output: True

Example 2:

Input: "(*)" Output: True

Example 3:

Input: "(*))" Output: True

Note:

The string size will be in the range [1, 100].

题目大意：

给定一个字符串，只包含 '(', ')' 和 '*'，'*'可以代表'('或者')'或者空。

判断给定字符串是否是一个有效的括号字符串。

解题思路：

遍历s中的字符c，利用集合vset记录所有当前左括号-右括号的差值 若c == '('，将vset替换为其所有元素+1 若c == ')'，将vset替换为其所有不小于1的元素 - 1 若c == '*’，将vset中的所有元素+1，-1后，保留非负元素 遍历结束，判断vset中是否包含0元素

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def checkValidString(self, s): """ :type s: str :rtype: bool """ vset = set([0]) for c in s: nset = set() if c == '*': for v in vset: nset.add(v + 1) nset.add(v) if v >= 1: nset.add(v - 1) elif c == '(': for v in vset: nset.add(v + 1) elif c == ')': for v in vset: if v >= 1: nset.add(v - 1) vset = nset return 0 in vset

