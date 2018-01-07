[LeetCode]Employee Free Time
题目描述：

LeetCode 759. Employee Free Time

We are given a list avail of employees, which represents the free time for each employee.

Each employee has a list of non-overlapping Intervals, and these intervals are in sorted order.

Return the list of finite intervals representing common, positive-length free time for all employees, also in sorted order.

Example 1:

Input: avails = [[[1,2],[5,6]],[[1,3]],[[4,10]]]
Output: [[3,4]]
Explanation:
There are a total of three employees, and all common
free time intervals would be [-inf, 1], [3, 4], [10, inf].
We discard any intervals that contain inf as they aren't finite.

Example 2:

Input: avails = [[[1,3],[6,7]],[[2,4]],[[2,5],[9,12]]]
Output: [[5,6],[7,9]]

(Even though we are representing Intervals in the form [x, y], the objects inside are Intervals, not lists or arrays. For example, avails[0][0].start = 1, avails[0][0].end = 2, and avails[0][0][0] is not defined.)

Also, we wouldn't include intervals like [5, 5] in our answer, as they have zero length.

Note:

  1. avails and avails[i] are lists with lengths in range [1, 50].
  2. 0 <= avails[i].start < avails[i].end <= 10^8.

题目大意：

给定数组avails，avails[i]表示第i名员工的所有上班时间区间

求所有员工空闲时间的交集

解题思路：

首先求avails的上班时间区间的补集（空闲区间），并转化为空闲区间链表的数组invList

统计空闲区间总数，记为cnt

循环直到cnt == 0为止：

    将invList中各首元素区间取交集，记为joinInv；记首元素的最小值（按照结束时间、起始时间排序）为minInv
    
    若joinInv有效，则将其加入结果列表；
    
    令目标区间targetInv = isValid(joinInv) && joinInv || minInv （当joinInv无效时，取minInv）
    
    遍历invList，假设当前链表为ll：
    
        若首元素的起始时间 >= targetInv的起始时间，则继续循环
    
        否则将首元素与targetInv进行合并，记合并后的区间为ninv，若ninv有效则将其加入ll的头部

Java代码：

/**
 * Definition for an interval.
 * public class Interval {
 *     int start;
 *     int end;
 *     Interval() { start = 0; end = 0; }
 *     Interval(int s, int e) { start = s; end = e; }
 * }
 */
class Solution {
    public Interval mergeInterval(Interval ia, Interval ib) {
        if (ia == null || ib == null) return null;
        Interval ic = new Interval(
                Math.max(ia.start, ib.start), 
                Math.min(ia.end, ib.end));
        if (ic.start > ic.end) return null;
        return ic;
    }
    
    public boolean isValidInterval(Interval inv) {
        return inv != null 
                && inv.start != Integer.MIN_VALUE 
                && inv.end != Integer.MAX_VALUE 
                && inv.start < inv.end;
    }
    
    public List<Interval> transform(List<Interval> invs) {
        List<Interval> ans = new ArrayList<>();
        int start = Integer.MIN_VALUE;
        for (Interval inv : invs) {
            Interval candidate = new Interval(start, inv.start);
            if (start < inv.start) {
                ans.add(candidate);
            }
            start = inv.end;
        }
        ans.add(new Interval(invs.get(invs.size() - 1).end, Integer.MAX_VALUE));
        return ans;
    }
    
    public List<Interval> employeeFreeTime(List<List<Interval>> avails) {
        avails = avails
                .stream()
                .map(inv->transform(inv))
                .collect(Collectors.toList());
        Comparator<Interval> cmp = (i1, i2) -> {
            if (i1.end == i2.end) return i1.start - i2.start;
            return i1.end - i2.end;
        };
        int cnt = 0;
        List<LinkedList<Interval>> invList = new ArrayList<>();
        for (int i = 0; i < avails.size(); i++) {
            LinkedList<Interval> ll = new LinkedList<>(avails.get(i));
            invList.add(ll);
            cnt += ll.size();
        }
        List<Interval> ans = new ArrayList<>();
        while (cnt > 0) {
            Interval infinite = new Interval(Integer.MIN_VALUE, Integer.MAX_VALUE);
            Interval joinInv = invList
                    .stream()
                    .map(pq -> pq.isEmpty() ? infinite : pq.peek())
                    .reduce(infinite, this::mergeInterval);
            Interval minInv = invList
                    .stream()
                    .map(pq -> pq.isEmpty() ? infinite : pq.peek())
                    .reduce(infinite, (inv1, inv2) -> {
                        return cmp.compare(inv1, inv2) < 0 ? inv1 : inv2;
                    });
            if (isValidInterval(joinInv)) {
                ans.add(joinInv);
            }
            Interval targetInv = isValidInterval(joinInv) ? joinInv : minInv;
            for (LinkedList<Interval> ll : invList) {
                if (ll.isEmpty() || ll.getFirst().start >= targetInv.end) continue;
                Interval ninv = new Interval(targetInv.end + 1, ll.removeFirst().end);
                if (isValidInterval(ninv)) {
                    ll.addFirst(ninv);
                } else {
                    cnt -= 1;
                }
            }
        }
        return ans;
    }

}

 

