题目描述：

LeetCode 759. Employee Free Time

We are given a list avail of employees, which represents the free time for each employee.

Each employee has a list of non-overlapping Intervals , and these intervals are in sorted order.

Return the list of finite intervals representing common, positive-length free time for all employees, also in sorted order.

Example 1:

Input: avails = [[[1,2],[5,6]],[[1,3]],[[4,10]]] Output: [[3,4]] Explanation: There are a total of three employees, and all common free time intervals would be [-inf, 1], [3, 4], [10, inf]. We discard any intervals that contain inf as they aren't finite.

Example 2:

Input: avails = [[[1,3],[6,7]],[[2,4]],[[2,5],[9,12]]] Output: [[5,6],[7,9]]

(Even though we are representing Intervals in the form [x, y] , the objects inside are Intervals , not lists or arrays. For example, avails[0][0].start = 1, avails[0][0].end = 2 , and avails[0][0][0] is not defined.)

Also, we wouldn't include intervals like [5, 5] in our answer, as they have zero length.

Note:

avails and avails[i] are lists with lengths in range [1, 50] . 0 <= avails[i].start < avails[i].end <= 10^8 .

题目大意：

给定数组avails，avails[i]表示第i名员工的所有上班时间区间

求所有员工空闲时间的交集

解题思路：

首先求avails的上班时间区间的补集（空闲区间），并转化为空闲区间链表的数组invList 统计空闲区间总数，记为cnt 循环直到cnt == 0为止： 将invList中各首元素区间取交集，记为joinInv；记首元素的最小值（按照结束时间、起始时间排序）为minInv 若joinInv有效，则将其加入结果列表； 令目标区间targetInv = isValid(joinInv) && joinInv || minInv （当joinInv无效时，取minInv） 遍历invList，假设当前链表为ll： 若首元素的起始时间 >= targetInv的起始时间，则继续循环 否则将首元素与targetInv进行合并，记合并后的区间为ninv，若ninv有效则将其加入ll的头部

Java代码：

/** * Definition for an interval. * public class Interval { * int start; * int end; * Interval() { start = 0; end = 0; } * Interval(int s, int e) { start = s; end = e; } * } */ class Solution { public Interval mergeInterval(Interval ia, Interval ib) { if (ia == null || ib == null) return null; Interval ic = new Interval( Math.max(ia.start, ib.start), Math.min(ia.end, ib.end)); if (ic.start > ic.end) return null; return ic; } public boolean isValidInterval(Interval inv) { return inv != null && inv.start != Integer.MIN_VALUE && inv.end != Integer.MAX_VALUE && inv.start < inv.end; } public List<Interval> transform(List<Interval> invs) { List<Interval> ans = new ArrayList<>(); int start = Integer.MIN_VALUE; for (Interval inv : invs) { Interval candidate = new Interval(start, inv.start); if (start < inv.start) { ans.add(candidate); } start = inv.end; } ans.add(new Interval(invs.get(invs.size() - 1).end, Integer.MAX_VALUE)); return ans; } public List<Interval> employeeFreeTime(List<List<Interval>> avails) { avails = avails .stream() .map(inv->transform(inv)) .collect(Collectors.toList()); Comparator<Interval> cmp = (i1, i2) -> { if (i1.end == i2.end) return i1.start - i2.start; return i1.end - i2.end; }; int cnt = 0; List<LinkedList<Interval>> invList = new ArrayList<>(); for (int i = 0; i < avails.size(); i++) { LinkedList<Interval> ll = new LinkedList<>(avails.get(i)); invList.add(ll); cnt += ll.size(); } List<Interval> ans = new ArrayList<>(); while (cnt > 0) { Interval infinite = new Interval(Integer.MIN_VALUE, Integer.MAX_VALUE); Interval joinInv = invList .stream() .map(pq -> pq.isEmpty() ? infinite : pq.peek()) .reduce(infinite, this::mergeInterval); Interval minInv = invList .stream() .map(pq -> pq.isEmpty() ? infinite : pq.peek()) .reduce(infinite, (inv1, inv2) -> { return cmp.compare(inv1, inv2) < 0 ? inv1 : inv2; }); if (isValidInterval(joinInv)) { ans.add(joinInv); } Interval targetInv = isValidInterval(joinInv) ? joinInv : minInv; for (LinkedList<Interval> ll : invList) { if (ll.isEmpty() || ll.getFirst().start >= targetInv.end) continue; Interval ninv = new Interval(targetInv.end + 1, ll.removeFirst().end); if (isValidInterval(ninv)) { ll.addFirst(ninv); } else { cnt -= 1; } } } return ans; } }

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/01/07/leetcode-employee-free-time/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。