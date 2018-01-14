题目描述：

LeetCode 762. Prime Number of Set Bits in Binary Representation

Given two integers L and R , find the count of numbers in the range [L, R] (inclusive) having a prime number of set bits in their binary representation.

(Recall that the number of set bits an integer has is the number of 1 s present when written in binary. For example, 21 written in binary is 10101 which has 3 set bits. Also, 1 is not a prime.)

Example 1:

Input: L = 6, R = 10 Output: 4 Explanation: 6 -> 110 (2 set bits, 2 is prime) 7 -> 111 (3 set bits, 3 is prime) 9 -> 1001 (2 set bits , 2 is prime) 10->1010 (2 set bits , 2 is prime)

Example 2:

Input: L = 10, R = 15 Output: 5 Explanation: 10 -> 1010 (2 set bits, 2 is prime) 11 -> 1011 (3 set bits, 3 is prime) 12 -> 1100 (2 set bits, 2 is prime) 13 -> 1101 (3 set bits, 3 is prime) 14 -> 1110 (3 set bits, 3 is prime) 15 -> 1111 (4 set bits, 4 is not prime)

Note:

L, R will be integers L <= R in the range [1, 10^6] . R - L will be at most 10000.

题目大意：

求范围[L, R]的整数中，二进制表示中1的个数为素数的整数个数

解题思路：

埃拉托斯特尼筛法

类似题目：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2015/04/27/leetcode-count-primes/

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def __init__(self): MAXN = 100 self.prime = [1] * (MAXN + 1) self.prime[0] = self.prime[1] = 0 for x in range(2, MAXN + 1): if self.prime[x]: y = x ** 2 while y <= MAXN: self.prime[y] = 0 y += x def countPrimeSetBits(self, L, R): """ :type L: :type R: :rtype: """ ans = 0 for x in range(L, R + 1): ans += self.prime[bin(x).count('1')] return ans

