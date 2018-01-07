题目描述：

LeetCode 758. Bold Words in String

Given a set of keywords words and a string S , make all appearances of all keywords in S bold. Any letters between <b> and </b> tags become bold.

The returned string should use the least number of tags possible, and of course the tags should form a valid combination.

For example, given that words = ["ab", "bc"] and S = "aabcd" , we should return "a<b>abc</b>d" . Note that returning "a<b>a<b>b</b>c</b>d" would use more tags, so it is incorrect.

Note:

words has length in range [0, 50] . words[i] has length in range [1, 10] . S has length in range [0, 500] . All characters in words[i] and S are lowercase letters.

题目大意：

给定一组关键词words和字符串S，将S中所有出现的关键词加粗。需要确保使用的加粗标记最少。

解题思路：

建立辅助数组bold，bold[i]表示S[i]是否需要加粗

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def boldWords(self, words, S): """ :type words: List[str] :type S: str :rtype: str """ N = len(S) bold = [0] * (N + 2) for word in words: start = 0 while True: idx = S[start:].find(word) if idx < 0: break for x in range(start + idx, start + idx + len(word)): bold[x + 1] = 1 start += idx + 1 S = list(S) + [''] ans = [] for x in range(1, N + 1): if bold[x] == 1 and bold[x - 1] == 0: ans.append('<b>') ans.append(S[x - 1]) if bold[x] == 1 and bold[x + 1] == 0: ans.append('</b>') return ''.join(ans)

