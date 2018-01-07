题目描述：
LeetCode 758. Bold Words in String
Given a set of keywords
words and a string
S, make all appearances of all keywords in
S bold. Any letters between
<b> and
</b> tags become bold.
The returned string should use the least number of tags possible, and of course the tags should form a valid combination.
For example, given that
words = ["ab", "bc"] and
S = "aabcd", we should return
"a<b>abc</b>d". Note that returning
"a<b>a<b>b</b>c</b>d" would use more tags, so it is incorrect.
Note:
wordshas length in range
[0, 50].
words[i]has length in range
[1, 10].
Shas length in range
[0, 500].
- All characters in
words[i]and
Sare lowercase letters.
题目大意：
给定一组关键词words和字符串S，将S中所有出现的关键词加粗。需要确保使用的加粗标记最少。
解题思路：
建立辅助数组bold，bold[i]表示S[i]是否需要加粗
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def boldWords(self, words, S):
"""
:type words: List[str]
:type S: str
:rtype: str
"""
N = len(S)
bold = [0] * (N + 2)
for word in words:
start = 0
while True:
idx = S[start:].find(word)
if idx < 0: break
for x in range(start + idx, start + idx + len(word)):
bold[x + 1] = 1
start += idx + 1
S = list(S) + ['']
ans = []
for x in range(1, N + 1):
if bold[x] == 1 and bold[x - 1] == 0:
ans.append('<b>')
ans.append(S[x - 1])
if bold[x] == 1 and bold[x + 1] == 0:
ans.append('</b>')
return ''.join(ans)
