题目描述：

LeetCode 679. 24 Game

You have 4 cards each containing a number from 1 to 9. You need to judge whether they could operated through * , / , + , - , ( , ) to get the value of 24.

Example 1:

Input: [4, 1, 8, 7] Output: True Explanation: (8-4) * (7-1) = 24

Example 2:

Input: [1, 2, 1, 2] Output: False

Note:

The division operator / represents real division, not integer division. For example, 4 / (1 - 2/3) = 12. Every operation done is between two numbers. In particular, we cannot use - as a unary operator. For example, with [1, 1, 1, 1] as input, the expression -1 - 1 - 1 - 1 is not allowed. You cannot concatenate numbers together. For example, if the input is [1, 2, 1, 2] , we cannot write this as 12 + 12.

题目大意：

给定4个范围1~9的数字，判断是否可以利用四则运算和括号，组成24。

解题思路：

递归（Recursion）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def judgePoint24(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: bool """ return 24 in self.solve(nums) def solve(self, nums): size = len(nums) if size == 1: return [nums[0]] ans = [] for x in range(size): left, n = nums[x], nums[ : x] + nums[x + 1 : ] for right in self.solve(n): ans.append(left + right) ans.append(left - right) ans.append(left * right) if right: ans.append(1.0 * left / right) if size >=3: for x in range(size): for y in range(x + 1, size): left, right = nums[x], nums[y] n = nums[:x] + nums[x + 1 : y] + nums[y + 1 : ] ans += self.solve([left + right] + n) ans += self.solve([left - right] + n) ans += self.solve([left * right] + n) if right: ans += self.solve([1.0 * left / right] + n) return ans

