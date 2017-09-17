题目描述：

LeetCode 677. Map Sum Pairs

Implement a MapSum class with insert , and sum methods.

For the method insert , you'll be given a pair of (string, integer). The string represents the key and the integer represents the value. If the key already existed, then the original key-value pair will be overridden to the new one.

For the method sum , you'll be given a string representing the prefix, and you need to return the sum of all the pairs' value whose key starts with the prefix.

Example 1:

Input: insert("apple", 3), Output: Null Input: sum("ap"), Output: 3 Input: insert("app", 2), Output: Null Input: sum("ap"), Output: 5

题目大意：

设计一个数据结构MapSum，支持insert和sum操作。

insert(key, val)：向MapSum中插入一个key，对应一个val（当key存在时，替换对应的val）

sum(prefix)：求MapSum中对应前缀为prefix的所有key的val之和

解题思路：

字典树（Trie）

TrieNode包含属性：sum（当前节点子树的和），val（当前节点的值）

insert操作：向字典树中插入节点，并将沿途节点记录下来。更新途经节点的sum值 sum操作：直接返回前缀对应节点的sum值

Python代码：

class TrieNode: # Initialize your data structure here. def __init__(self): self.children = dict() self.sum = 0 self.val = 0 class MapSum(object): def __init__(self): """ Initialize your data structure here. """ self.root = TrieNode() def insert(self, key, val): """ :type key: str :type val: int :rtype: void """ node = self.root nodes = [] for letter in key: child = node.children.get(letter) if child is None: child = TrieNode() node.children[letter] = child nodes.append(child) node = child if node.val != val: delta = val - node.val node.val = val for node in nodes: node.sum += delta def sum(self, prefix): """ :type prefix: str :rtype: int """ node = self.root for letter in prefix: node = node.children.get(letter) if node is None: return 0 return node.sum # Your MapSum object will be instantiated and called as such: # obj = MapSum() # obj.insert(key,val) # param_2 = obj.sum(prefix)

