题目描述：

LeetCode 680. Valid Palindrome II

Given a non-empty string s , you may delete at most one character. Judge whether you can make it a palindrome.

Example 1:

Input: "aba" Output: True

Example 2:

Input: "abca" Output: True Explanation: You could delete the character 'c'.

Note:

The string will only contain lowercase characters a-z. The maximum length of the string is 50000.

题目大意：

给定一个非空字符串s，至多删除一个字符。判断是否可以组成回文。

解题思路：

双指针（Two Pointers）

lo, hi分别指向s的左右两侧，向中心移动

当s[lo] != s[hi]时，判断删掉lo或者hi时，剩余字符串是否为回文

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def validPalindrome(self, s): """ :type s: str :rtype: bool """ isPalindrome = lambda s: s == s[::-1] strPart = lambda s, x: s[:x] + s[x + 1:] size = len(s) lo, hi = 0, size - 1 while lo < hi: if s[lo] != s[hi]: return isPalindrome(strPart(s, lo)) or isPalindrome(strPart(s, hi)) lo += 1 hi -= 1 return True

