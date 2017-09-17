题目描述：
LeetCode 680. Valid Palindrome II
Given a non-empty string
s, you may delete at most one character. Judge whether you can make it a palindrome.
Example 1:
Input: "aba" Output: True
Example 2:
Input: "abca" Output: True Explanation: You could delete the character 'c'.
Note:
- The string will only contain lowercase characters a-z. The maximum length of the string is 50000.
题目大意：
给定一个非空字符串s，至多删除一个字符。判断是否可以组成回文。
解题思路：
双指针（Two Pointers）
lo, hi分别指向s的左右两侧，向中心移动
当s[lo] != s[hi]时，判断删掉lo或者hi时，剩余字符串是否为回文
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def validPalindrome(self, s):
"""
:type s: str
:rtype: bool
"""
isPalindrome = lambda s: s == s[::-1]
strPart = lambda s, x: s[:x] + s[x + 1:]
size = len(s)
lo, hi = 0, size - 1
while lo < hi:
if s[lo] != s[hi]:
return isPalindrome(strPart(s, lo)) or isPalindrome(strPart(s, hi))
lo += 1
hi -= 1
return True
