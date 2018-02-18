题目描述：
LeetCode 786. K-th Smallest Prime Fraction
A sorted list
A contains 1, plus some number of primes. Then, for every p < q in the list, we consider the fraction p/q.
What is the
K-th smallest fraction considered? Return your answer as an array of ints, where
answer[0] = p and
answer[1] = q.
Examples: Input: A = [1, 2, 3, 5], K = 3 Output: [2, 5] Explanation: The fractions to be considered in sorted order are: 1/5, 1/3, 2/5, 1/2, 3/5, 2/3. The third fraction is 2/5. Input: A = [1, 7], K = 1 Output: [1, 7]
Note:
Awill have length between
2and
2000.
- Each
A[i]will be between
1and
30000.
Kwill be between
1and
A.length * (A.length + 1) / 2.
题目大意：
给定由1和素数组成的列表A（递增有序），求其中相互不同的元素两两相除的第K大的数对。
解题思路：
优先队列（Priority Queue）
首先将下标(0, 1), (0, 2) ... (0, N)加入优先队列pq，pq中的数对(i, j)按照A[i] / A[j]从小到大排序 执行K次如下操作： 从pq中弹出元素top，若top.x + 1 < top.y 则将top.x + 1, top.y加入pq 返回最后一次弹出的数对
Java代码：
public class Solution {
public int[] kthSmallestPrimeFraction(int[] A, int K) {
class Pair implements Comparable<Pair>{
public int x;
public int y;
public Pair(int x, int y) {
this.x = x;
this.y = y;
}
public int compareTo(Pair p) {
return A[x] * A[p.y] - A[y] * A[p.x];
}
}
PriorityQueue<Pair> pq = new PriorityQueue<>();
for (int i = 1; i < A.length; i++) {
pq.add(new Pair(0, i));
}
Pair top = null;
for (int i = 0; i < K; i++) {
top = pq.poll();
if (top.x + 1 < top.y) {
pq.add(new Pair(top.x + 1, top.y));
}
}
return new int[]{A[top.x], A[top.y]};
}
}
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/02/18/leetcode-k-th-smallest-prime-fraction/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。