LeetCode 786. K-th Smallest Prime Fraction

A sorted list A contains 1, plus some number of primes. Then, for every p < q in the list, we consider the fraction p/q.

What is the K -th smallest fraction considered? Return your answer as an array of ints, where answer[0] = p and answer[1] = q .

Examples: Input: A = [1, 2, 3, 5], K = 3 Output: [2, 5] Explanation: The fractions to be considered in sorted order are: 1/5, 1/3, 2/5, 1/2, 3/5, 2/3. The third fraction is 2/5. Input: A = [1, 7], K = 1 Output: [1, 7]

Note:

A will have length between 2 and 2000 .

will have length between and . Each A[i] will be between 1 and 30000 .

will be between and . K will be between 1 and A.length * (A.length + 1) / 2 .

题目大意：

给定由1和素数组成的列表A（递增有序），求其中相互不同的元素两两相除的第K大的数对。

解题思路：

优先队列（Priority Queue）

首先将下标(0, 1), (0, 2) ... (0, N)加入优先队列pq，pq中的数对(i, j)按照A[i] / A[j]从小到大排序 执行K次如下操作： 从pq中弹出元素top，若top.x + 1 < top.y 则将top.x + 1, top.y加入pq 返回最后一次弹出的数对

Java代码：

public class Solution { public int[] kthSmallestPrimeFraction(int[] A, int K) { class Pair implements Comparable<Pair>{ public int x; public int y; public Pair(int x, int y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; } public int compareTo(Pair p) { return A[x] * A[p.y] - A[y] * A[p.x]; } } PriorityQueue<Pair> pq = new PriorityQueue<>(); for (int i = 1; i < A.length; i++) { pq.add(new Pair(0, i)); } Pair top = null; for (int i = 0; i < K; i++) { top = pq.poll(); if (top.x + 1 < top.y) { pq.add(new Pair(top.x + 1, top.y)); } } return new int[]{A[top.x], A[top.y]}; } }

