题目描述：
LeetCode 384. Shuffle an Array
Shuffle a set of numbers without duplicates.
Example:
// Init an array with set 1, 2, and 3. int[] nums = {1,2,3}; Solution solution = new Solution(nums); // Shuffle the array [1,2,3] and return its result. Any permutation of [1,2,3] must equally likely to be returned. solution.shuffle(); // Resets the array back to its original configuration [1,2,3]. solution.reset(); // Returns the random shuffling of array [1,2,3]. solution.shuffle();
题目大意：
对一个不包含重复元素的数组执行洗牌操作。
解题思路：
伪代码如下：
for (i = 0 to nums.length) swap(nums[randint(0, i)], nums[i])
Python代码：
import random
class Solution(object):
def __init__(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:type size: int
"""
self.nums = nums[:]
self.base = nums[:]
def reset(self):
"""
Resets the array to its original configuration and return it.
:rtype: List[int]
"""
self.nums[:] = self.base
return self.nums
def shuffle(self):
"""
Returns a random shuffling of the array.
:rtype: List[int]
"""
for x in range(len(self.nums)):
y = random.randint(0, x)
self.nums[x], self.nums[y] = self.nums[y], self.nums[x]
return self.nums
# Your Solution object will be instantiated and called as such:
# obj = Solution(nums)
# param_1 = obj.reset()
# param_2 = obj.shuffle()
杨克 发布于 2016年8月17日 16:32 #
请问你的List为什么都加了[ : ]，不加OJ通过不了...
在线疯狂 发布于 2016年8月17日 19:51 #
加[:]表示拷贝一份新列表，不加的话是对原列表的引用。
书影网友 发布于 2017年6月5日 08:08 #
因为不加copy的是地址，加了copy的是list里的每一个element。
书影网友 发布于 2017年9月10日 03:30 #
self.nums[:] = self.base 是什么含义呢？
为什么不用self.nums = self.base[:]?