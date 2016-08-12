题目描述：

LeetCode 384. Shuffle an Array

Shuffle a set of numbers without duplicates.

Example:

// Init an array with set 1, 2, and 3. int[] nums = {1,2,3}; Solution solution = new Solution(nums); // Shuffle the array [1,2,3] and return its result. Any permutation of [1,2,3] must equally likely to be returned. solution.shuffle(); // Resets the array back to its original configuration [1,2,3]. solution.reset(); // Returns the random shuffling of array [1,2,3]. solution.shuffle();

题目大意：

对一个不包含重复元素的数组执行洗牌操作。

解题思路：

伪代码如下：

for (i = 0 to nums.length) swap(nums[randint(0, i)], nums[i])

Python代码：

import random class Solution(object): def __init__(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :type size: int """ self.nums = nums[:] self.base = nums[:] def reset(self): """ Resets the array to its original configuration and return it. :rtype: List[int] """ self.nums[:] = self.base return self.nums def shuffle(self): """ Returns a random shuffling of the array. :rtype: List[int] """ for x in range(len(self.nums)): y = random.randint(0, x) self.nums[x], self.nums[y] = self.nums[y], self.nums[x] return self.nums # Your Solution object will be instantiated and called as such: # obj = Solution(nums) # param_1 = obj.reset() # param_2 = obj.shuffle()

