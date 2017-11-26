题目描述：

LeetCode 734. Sentence Similarity

Given two sentences words1, words2 (each represented as an array of strings), and a list of similar word pairs pairs , determine if two sentences are similar.

For example, "great acting skills" and "fine drama talent" are similar, if the similar word pairs are pairs = [["great", "fine"], ["acting","drama"], ["skills","talent"]] .

Note that the similarity relation is not transitive. For example, if "great" and "fine" are similar, and "fine" and "good" are similar, "great" and "good" are not necessarily similar.

Also, a word is always similar with itself. For example, the sentences words1 = ["great"], words2 = ["great"], pairs = [] are similar, even though there are no specified similar word pairs.

Finally, sentences can only be similar if they have the same number of words. So a sentence like words1 = ["great"] can never be similar to words2 = ["doubleplus","good"] .

Note:

The length of words1 and words2 will not exceed 1000 .

and will not exceed . The length of pairs will not exceed 2000 .

will not exceed . The length of each pairs[i] will be 2 .

will be . The length of each words[i] and pairs[i][j] will be in the range [1, 20] .

题目大意：

给定两组单词words1和words2，以及一组相似单词对pairs，判断words1与words2中的单词是否两两相似。

解题思路：

字典 / 哈希表

利用字典similars存储相似单词对，然后遍历words1和words2即可

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def areSentencesSimilar(self, words1, words2, pairs): """ :type words1: List[str] :type words2: List[str] :type pairs: List[List[str]] :rtype: bool """ if len(words1) != len(words2): return False similars = collections.defaultdict(set) for w1, w2 in pairs: similars[w1].add(w2) similars[w2].add(w1) for w1, w2 in zip(words1, words2): if w1 != w2 and w2 not in similars[w1]: return False return True

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/11/26/leetcode-sentence-similarity/

