[LeetCode]Sentence Similarity
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 734. Sentence Similarity

Given two sentences words1, words2 (each represented as an array of strings), and a list of similar word pairs pairs, determine if two sentences are similar.

For example, "great acting skills" and "fine drama talent" are similar, if the similar word pairs are pairs = [["great", "fine"], ["acting","drama"], ["skills","talent"]].

Note that the similarity relation is not transitive. For example, if "great" and "fine" are similar, and "fine" and "good" are similar, "great" and "good" are not necessarily similar.

Also, a word is always similar with itself. For example, the sentences words1 = ["great"], words2 = ["great"], pairs = [] are similar, even though there are no specified similar word pairs.

Finally, sentences can only be similar if they have the same number of words. So a sentence like words1 = ["great"] can never be similar to words2 = ["doubleplus","good"].

Note:

  • The length of words1 and words2 will not exceed 1000.
  • The length of pairs will not exceed 2000.
  • The length of each pairs[i] will be 2.
  • The length of each words[i] and pairs[i][j] will be in the range [1, 20].

题目大意：

给定两组单词words1和words2，以及一组相似单词对pairs，判断words1与words2中的单词是否两两相似。

解题思路：

字典 / 哈希表

利用字典similars存储相似单词对，然后遍历words1和words2即可

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def areSentencesSimilar(self, words1, words2, pairs):
        """
        :type words1: List[str]
        :type words2: List[str]
        :type pairs: List[List[str]]
        :rtype: bool
        """
        if len(words1) != len(words2): return False
        similars = collections.defaultdict(set)
        for w1, w2 in pairs:
            similars[w1].add(w2)
            similars[w2].add(w1)
        for w1, w2 in zip(words1, words2):
            if w1 != w2 and w2 not in similars[w1]:
                return False
        return True

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/11/26/leetcode-sentence-similarity/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论