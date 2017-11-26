题目描述：
LeetCode 734. Sentence Similarity
Given two sentences
words1, words2 (each represented as an array of strings), and a list of similar word pairs
pairs, determine if two sentences are similar.
For example, "great acting skills" and "fine drama talent" are similar, if the similar word pairs are
pairs = [["great", "fine"], ["acting","drama"], ["skills","talent"]].
Note that the similarity relation is not transitive. For example, if "great" and "fine" are similar, and "fine" and "good" are similar, "great" and "good" are not necessarily similar.
Also, a word is always similar with itself. For example, the sentences
words1 = ["great"], words2 = ["great"], pairs = [] are similar, even though there are no specified similar word pairs.
Finally, sentences can only be similar if they have the same number of words. So a sentence like
words1 = ["great"] can never be similar to
words2 = ["doubleplus","good"].
Note:
- The length of
words1and
words2will not exceed
1000.
- The length of
pairswill not exceed
2000.
- The length of each
pairs[i]will be
2.
- The length of each
words[i]and
pairs[i][j]will be in the range
[1, 20].
题目大意：
给定两组单词words1和words2，以及一组相似单词对pairs，判断words1与words2中的单词是否两两相似。
解题思路：
字典 / 哈希表
利用字典similars存储相似单词对，然后遍历words1和words2即可
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def areSentencesSimilar(self, words1, words2, pairs):
"""
:type words1: List[str]
:type words2: List[str]
:type pairs: List[List[str]]
:rtype: bool
"""
if len(words1) != len(words2): return False
similars = collections.defaultdict(set)
for w1, w2 in pairs:
similars[w1].add(w2)
similars[w2].add(w1)
for w1, w2 in zip(words1, words2):
if w1 != w2 and w2 not in similars[w1]:
return False
return True
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/11/26/leetcode-sentence-similarity/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。