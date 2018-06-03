题目描述：
LeetCode 844. Backspace String Compare
Given two strings
S and
T, return if they are equal when both are typed into empty text editors.
# means a backspace character.
Example 1:
Input: S = "ab#c", T = "ad#c" Output: true Explanation: Both S and T become "ac".
Example 2:
Input: S = "ab##", T = "c#d#" Output: true Explanation: Both S and T become "".
Example 3:
Input: S = "a##c", T = "#a#c" Output: true Explanation: Both S and T become "c".
Example 4:
Input: S = "a#c", T = "b" Output: false Explanation: S becomes "c" while T becomes "b".
Note:
1 <= S.length <= 200
1 <= T.length <= 200
Sand
Tonly contain lowercase letters and
'#'characters.
题目大意：
给定字符串S和T，其中的#表示退格
求S是否和T相等
解题思路：
栈（Stack）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def backspaceCompare(self, S, T):
"""
:type S: str
:type T: str
:rtype: bool
"""
def toString(S):
ans = []
for c in S:
if c == '#': ans and ans.pop()
else: ans.append(c)
return ''.join(ans)
return toString(S) == toString(T)
