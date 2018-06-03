[LeetCode]Backspace String Compare
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 844. Backspace String Compare

Given two strings S and T, return if they are equal when both are typed into empty text editors. # means a backspace character.

Example 1:

Input: S = "ab#c", T = "ad#c"
Output: true
Explanation: Both S and T become "ac".

Example 2:

Input: S = "ab##", T = "c#d#"
Output: true
Explanation: Both S and T become "".

Example 3:

Input: S = "a##c", T = "#a#c"
Output: true
Explanation: Both S and T become "c".

Example 4:

Input: S = "a#c", T = "b"
Output: false
Explanation: S becomes "c" while T becomes "b".

Note:

  1. 1 <= S.length <= 200
  2. 1 <= T.length <= 200
  3. S and T only contain lowercase letters and '#' characters.

题目大意：

给定字符串S和T，其中的#表示退格

求S是否和T相等

解题思路：

栈（Stack）

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def backspaceCompare(self, S, T):
        """
        :type S: str
        :type T: str
        :rtype: bool
        """
        def toString(S):
            ans = []
            for c in S:
                if c == '#': ans and ans.pop()
                else: ans.append(c)
            return ''.join(ans)
        return toString(S) == toString(T)

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/06/03/leetcode-backspace-string-compare/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论