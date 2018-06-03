Example 3:

Explanation : Both S and T become "c".

Example 4:

Input: S = "a#c" , T = "b" Output: false Explanation: S becomes "c" while T becomes "b".

Note:

1 <= S.length <= 200 1 <= T.length <= 200 S and T only contain lowercase letters and '#' characters.

题目大意：

给定字符串S和T，其中的#表示退格

求S是否和T相等

解题思路：

栈（Stack）

Python代码：