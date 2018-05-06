题目描述：

LeetCode 829. Consecutive Numbers Sum

Given a positive integer N , how many ways can we write it as a sum of consecutive positive integers?

Example 1:

Input: 5 Output: 2 Explanation: 5 = 5 = 2 + 3

Example 2:

Input: 9 Output: 3 Explanation: 9 = 9 = 4 + 5 = 2 + 3 + 4

Example 3:

Input: 15 Output: 4 Explanation: 15 = 15 = 8 + 7 = 4 + 5 + 6 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5

Note: 1 <= N <= 10 ^ 9 .

题目大意：

给定正整数N，将其表示为若干连续整数之和。求可以找到多少种这样的组合。

解题思路：

枚举连续整数的个数c

当c为奇数时， floor(N / c) 为第(c + 1) / 2个数 当c为偶数时，floor(N / c)为第c / 2个数 综上，floor(N / c)为第c / 2 + c % 2个数，并且floor(N / c) ≥ c / 2 + c % 2

c符合下列两种情况时，存在一组长度为c的连续整数和为N

c为奇数，并且N可以整除c c为偶数，并且floor(N / c) * c + c / 2 == N

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def consecutiveNumbersSum(self, N): """ :type N: int :rtype: int """ ans = c = 0 while True: c += 1 if N / c < c / 2 + c % 2: break if c % 2 and N % c == 0: ans += 1 elif c % 2 == 0 and (N / c) * c + c / 2 == N: ans += 1 return ans

