题目描述：
LeetCode 829. Consecutive Numbers Sum
Given a positive integer
N, how many ways can we write it as a sum of consecutive positive integers?
Example 1:
Input: 5 Output: 2 Explanation: 5 = 5 = 2 + 3
Example 2:
Input: 9 Output: 3 Explanation: 9 = 9 = 4 + 5 = 2 + 3 + 4
Example 3:
Input: 15 Output: 4 Explanation: 15 = 15 = 8 + 7 = 4 + 5 + 6 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
Note:
1 <= N <= 10 ^ 9.
题目大意：
给定正整数N，将其表示为若干连续整数之和。求可以找到多少种这样的组合。
解题思路：
枚举连续整数的个数c
当c为奇数时， floor(N / c) 为第(c + 1) / 2个数 当c为偶数时，floor(N / c)为第c / 2个数 综上，floor(N / c)为第c / 2 + c % 2个数，并且floor(N / c) ≥ c / 2 + c % 2
c符合下列两种情况时，存在一组长度为c的连续整数和为N
c为奇数，并且N可以整除c c为偶数，并且floor(N / c) * c + c / 2 == N
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def consecutiveNumbersSum(self, N):
"""
:type N: int
:rtype: int
"""
ans = c = 0
while True:
c += 1
if N / c < c / 2 + c % 2:
break
if c % 2 and N % c == 0:
ans += 1
elif c % 2 == 0 and (N / c) * c + c / 2 == N:
ans += 1
return ans
