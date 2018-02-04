题目描述：

LeetCode 777. Swap Adjacent in LR String

In a string composed of 'L' , 'R' , and 'X' characters, like "RXXLRXRXL" , a move consists of either replacing one occurrence of "XL" with "LX" , or replacing one occurrence of "RX" with "XR" . Given the starting string start and the ending string end , return True if and only if there exists a sequence of moves to transform one string to the other.

Example:

Input: start = "RXXLRXRXL", end = "XRLXXRRLX" Output: True Explanation: We can transform start to end following these steps: RXXLRXRXL -> XRXLRXRXL -> XRLXRXRXL -> XRLXXRRXL -> XRLXXRRLX

Note:

1 <= len(start) = len(end) <= 10000 . Both start and end will only consist of characters in {'L', 'R', 'X'} .

题目大意：

字符串由'L', 'R' 和'X'组成。'XL' 可以转换为'LX'，'RX'可以转换为'XR'

给定字符串start和end，求start是否可以通过上述转换变为end。

解题思路：

从左向右遍历start和end，在遍历过程中，start中的字符R的个数应当不小于end中字符R的个数（保证R没有发生相对左移） 从右向左遍历start和end，在遍历过程中，start中的字符L的个数应当不小于end中字符L的个数（保证L没有发生相对右移） 将start和end中的字符'X'移除，用'R'分割两字符串得到的新字符串应相等。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def canTransform(self, start, end): """ :type start: str :type end: str :rtype: bool """ N = len(start) sR = eR = sL = eL = 0 for x in range(N): if start[x] == 'R': sR += 1 if end[x] == 'R': eR += 1 if sR < eR: return False if sR != eR: return False for x in range(N - 1, -1, -1): if start[x] == 'L': sL += 1 if end[x] == 'L': eL += 1 if sL < eL: return False if sL != eL: return False start, end = start.replace('X', ''), end.replace('X', '') return start.split('R') == end.split('R')

