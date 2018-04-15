题目描述：
LeetCode 817. Linked List Components
We are given
head, the head node of a linked list containing unique integer values.
We are also given the list
G, a subset of the values in the linked list.
Return the number of connected components in
G, where two values are connected if they appear consecutively in the linked list.
Example 1:
Input: head: 0->1->2->3 G = [0, 1, 3] Output: 2 Explanation: 0 and 1 are connected, so [0, 1] and [3] are the two connected components.
Example 2:
Input: head: 0->1->2->3->4 G = [0, 3, 1, 4] Output: 2 Explanation: 0 and 1 are connected, 3 and 4 are connected, so [0, 1] and [3, 4] are the two connected components.
Note:
- If
Nis the length of the linked list given by
head,
1 <= N <= 10000.
- The value of each node in the linked list will be in the range
[0, N - 1].
1 <= G.length <= 10000.
Gis a subset of all values in the linked list.
题目大意：
给定一个链表，头部为head，给定链表的子集G，求G的连通分量的个数。
解题思路：
Set + Two Pointers
前、后两指针pre，head遍历链表
当pre不在G中且head在G中时，令结果+1
Python代码：
# Definition for singly-linked list.
# class ListNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.next = None
class Solution(object):
def numComponents(self, head, G):
"""
:type head: ListNode
:type G: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
gs = set(G)
ans = 0
pre = ListNode(None)
while head:
ans += pre.val not in gs and head.val in gs
pre = head
head = head.next
return ans
