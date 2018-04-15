[LeetCode]Linked List Components
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 817. Linked List Components

We are given head, the head node of a linked list containing unique integer values.

We are also given the list G, a subset of the values in the linked list.

Return the number of connected components in G, where two values are connected if they appear consecutively in the linked list.

Example 1:

Input: 
head: 0->1->2->3
G = [0, 1, 3]
Output: 2
Explanation: 
0 and 1 are connected, so [0, 1] and [3] are the two connected components.

Example 2:

Input: 
head: 0->1->2->3->4
G = [0, 3, 1, 4]
Output: 2
Explanation: 
0 and 1 are connected, 3 and 4 are connected, so [0, 1] and [3, 4] are the two connected components.

Note:

  • If N is the length of the linked list given by head1 <= N <= 10000.
  • The value of each node in the linked list will be in the range [0, N - 1].
  • 1 <= G.length <= 10000.
  • G is a subset of all values in the linked list.

题目大意：

给定一个链表，头部为head，给定链表的子集G，求G的连通分量的个数。

解题思路：

Set + Two Pointers

前、后两指针pre，head遍历链表

当pre不在G中且head在G中时，令结果+1

Python代码：

# Definition for singly-linked list.
# class ListNode(object):
#     def __init__(self, x):
#         self.val = x
#         self.next = None

class Solution(object):
    def numComponents(self, head, G):
        """
        :type head: ListNode
        :type G: List[int]
        :rtype: int
        """
        gs = set(G)
        ans = 0
        pre = ListNode(None)
        while head:
            ans += pre.val not in gs and head.val in gs
            pre = head
            head = head.next
        return ans

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/15/leetcode-linked-list-components/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论