题目描述：

LeetCode 817. Linked List Components

We are given head , the head node of a linked list containing unique integer values.

We are also given the list G , a subset of the values in the linked list.

Return the number of connected components in G , where two values are connected if they appear consecutively in the linked list.

Example 1:

Input: head: 0->1->2->3 G = [0, 1, 3] Output: 2 Explanation: 0 and 1 are connected, so [0, 1] and [3] are the two connected components.

Example 2:

Input: head: 0->1->2->3->4 G = [0, 3, 1, 4] Output: 2 Explanation: 0 and 1 are connected, 3 and 4 are connected, so [0, 1] and [3, 4] are the two connected components.

Note:

If N is the length of the linked list given by head , 1 <= N <= 10000 .

is the length of the linked list given by , . The value of each node in the linked list will be in the range [0, N - 1] .

. 1 <= G.length <= 10000 .

. G is a subset of all values in the linked list.

题目大意：

给定一个链表，头部为head，给定链表的子集G，求G的连通分量的个数。

解题思路：

Set + Two Pointers

前、后两指针pre，head遍历链表

当pre不在G中且head在G中时，令结果+1

Python代码：

# Definition for singly-linked list. # class ListNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.next = None class Solution(object): def numComponents(self, head, G): """ :type head: ListNode :type G: List[int] :rtype: int """ gs = set(G) ans = 0 pre = ListNode(None) while head: ans += pre.val not in gs and head.val in gs pre = head head = head.next return ans

