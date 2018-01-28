题目描述：
LeetCode 771. Jewels and Stones
You're given strings
J representing the types of stones that are jewels, and
S representing the stones you have. Each character in
S is a type of stone you have. You want to know how many of the stones you have are also jewels.
The letters in
J are guaranteed distinct, and all characters in
J and
S are letters. Letters are case sensitive, so
"a" is considered a different type of stone from
"A".
Example 1:
Input: J = "aA", S = "aAAbbbb" Output: 3
Example 2:
Input: J = "z", S = "ZZ" Output: 0
Note:
Sand
Jwill consist of letters and have length at most 50.
- The characters in
Jare distinct.
题目大意：
给定字符串J和S，求S中在J中出现的字符总数。
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def numJewelsInStones(self, J, S):
"""
:type J: str
:type S: str
:rtype: int
"""
return sum(s in J for s in S)
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/01/28/leetcode-jewels-and-stones/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。