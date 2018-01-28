题目描述：

LeetCode 771. Jewels and Stones

You're given strings J representing the types of stones that are jewels, and S representing the stones you have. Each character in S is a type of stone you have. You want to know how many of the stones you have are also jewels.

The letters in J are guaranteed distinct, and all characters in J and S are letters. Letters are case sensitive, so "a" is considered a different type of stone from "A" .

Example 1:

Input: J = "aA", S = "aAAbbbb" Output: 3

Example 2:

Input: J = "z", S = "ZZ" Output: 0

Note:

S and J will consist of letters and have length at most 50.

and will consist of letters and have length at most 50. The characters in J are distinct.

题目大意：

给定字符串J和S，求S中在J中出现的字符总数。

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numJewelsInStones(self, J, S): """ :type J: str :type S: str :rtype: int """ return sum(s in J for s in S)

